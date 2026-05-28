Royal Enfield Bullet 650 launched at 3.65 lakh

The all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has officially arrived, bringing the brand’s iconic silhouette together with its proven 650 twin platform. This is the Bullet , reimagined with more power, more presence and the unmistakable rumble that now comes with two cylinders. The Bullet 650 is priced at ₹3,64,856 ex-showroom.

Engine and Performance

At the heart of the Bullet 650 sits the familiar 648 cc parallel twin engine with a 270-degree firing order. It produces 46 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6 speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. This refined and characterful motor has already proven itself across Royal Enfield’s 650 line-up including the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Classic 650, Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650 and the Interceptor Bear 650.

On the Bullet 650, the same engine delivers effortless cruising ability while retaining the relaxed, torque-rich feel that the nameplate is known for.

Design and Chassis

The Bullet 650 stays true to its roots. The signature teardrop fuel tank, hand-painted Madras pinstripes and the legendary winged RE emblem continue to define its identity. The tiger eye pilot lamps, first introduced in 1954, return to strengthen the motorcycle’s nostalgic appeal. The result is a machine that looks timeless and commands serious road presence.

Underneath the classic styling is a steel tubular spine frame engineered for strength and stability. Suspension duties are handled by Showa units. As of now, we do not know what changes the brand has made to the suspension, but till now, the suspension setups have been quite stiff. The retro stance is completed by 19 inch front and 18 inch rear spoked wheels, reinforcing its old school character.

Features

Blending heritage with modern convenience, the Bullet 650 gets a newly designed instrument cluster that combines an analogue dial with a digital display. Riders can access fuel levels, trip meters, gear position indicator and service reminders at a glance. A USB Type C charging port is also offered for added practicality.

Colour Options

Royal Enfield will offer the Bullet 650 in two striking shades:

Cannon Black

Battleship Blue

With the launch of the Bullet 650, Royal Enfield strengthens its 650 portfolio while giving one of its most iconic nameplates a powerful new chapter.

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