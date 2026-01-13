Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update

Royal Enfield ’s Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles will be featured as rideable motorcycles in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). KRAFTON India has announced a partnership with Royal Enfield to introduce the two iconic bikes to the mobile game, and the collaboration will be launched as part of the BGMI 4.2 update. The update will go live on January 15, 2026, with the Royal Enfield motorcycles becoming available in the game from January 19, 2026.

Under the partnership, players will be able to use the Bullet 350 and the Continental GT 650 within the BGMI universe. In addition to the in-game integration, Royal Enfield has also unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by elements from BGMI. The motorcycle has been developed with a Delhi-based custom builder and features design cues such as picatinny rails, armoured panels, parachute tie-down points and balloon tyres, drawing from themes associated with the game.

Commenting on the collaboration, Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at KRAFTON India, said, “This strategic partnership with Royal Enfield embodies BGMI’s vision of creating culturally meaningful and locally rooted experiences. 2026 will be a year of many firsts and we’re kicking it off with one of our most ambitious brand integrations yet, while fundamentally elevating how partnerships enhance player engagement and drive shared value. Royal Enfield is an iconic name in the global automotive universe and its deep community roots with evolving digital ethos make it a natural ally for BGMI’s player-centric universe."

Adrian John Sellers, Head of Custom & Motorsports, Royal Enfield, said, “Partnering with BGMI is about more than just presence; it’s about meeting our community in their element and amplifying the shared values of thrill, freedom, and self-expression. The custom-built Continental GT 650 is the physical heartbeat of this collaboration—an intersection where the raw, tactical aesthetic of gaming meets the soul of custom motorcycling."

The Continental GT 650 and the Bullet 350 will join the BGMI universe as part of the limited-time in-game event

The Royal Enfield-themed content will be part of a limited-time in-game event running from January 19 to February 22, 2026. This will include themed rewards such as permanent Mythic-tier items, weapon skins, riding gear and the in-game versions of the Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650. The update will also introduce a login-based mechanic allowing players to earn event crates based on daily login duration, without requiring active gameplay.

According to the companies, indicative details of the in-game rewards and mechanics will be available to players once the BGMI 4.2 update goes live.

