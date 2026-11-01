River Mobility crosses 100-showroom milestone in India, targets 200 outlets by March 2027

River Mobility has now crossed the 100-showroom milestone in India, three years after beginning operations. The electric two-wheeler maker has opened 10 new outlets in a day, expanding its presence across Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Udaipur, Ajmer, Chennai, Puducherry, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Pune.

The additions take River’s network to 65 cities across 12 states. The company plans to increase its showroom count to 150 by the end of 2026 and more than 200 by March 2027. Its expansion is backed by USD 120 million raised through its Series C funding round, with investments planned in retail and service infrastructure.

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River Mobility has also begun its international expansion in Kathmandu, Nepal. New outlets will offer test rides, bookings and service support.

Aravind Mani, Co-founder and CEO of River Mobility, said the company’s expansion strategy is guided by customer requirements. He added that a strengthened ecosystem will help River scale its retail network at twice the previous pace while maintaining its focus on service and the ownership experience.

River Indie: Battery, range and features

The River Indie, which the company describes as the ‘SUV of scooters’, is its flagship electric scooter. It is powered by a 4 kWh battery paired with a mid-drive motor producing 6.7 kW of peak power and 26 Nm of torque. The scooter has a claimed IDC range of 160 km and a top speed of 90 kmph.

The Indie gets three riding modes: Eco, Ride and Rush. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in a claimed 3.7 seconds in Rush mode. Practicality is a key focus, with 43 litres of underseat storage and a 12-litre lockable glovebox, taking total storage capacity to 55 litres.

Other features include a six-inch colour display, a Type-C USB charging port and reverse parking assistance. The scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels and gets disc brakes at both ends, with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers.

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