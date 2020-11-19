Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0, Dio unveiled. Price and other details here

Repsol Honda limited editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio motoscooter was officially unveiled in India on Thursday. While Dio Repsol Honda Edition is priced at ₹69,757, the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Honda Edition has a price tag of ₹1.28 lakh (all prices are ex showroom, Gurugram). Honda is attempting to showcase its racing genetics by introducing the Repsol Honda editions on the two products.

Both Hornet 2.0 and Dio in their limited edition avatar get Repsol Honda racing team inspired the graphics and design theme along with vibrant orange wheel rims.

Honda is looking at the new elements to attract a younger buying audience. "With the launch of Limited Edition Repsol Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio, we are happy to transform Honda’s racing thrill on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. "Repsol Honda editions reflect the iconic racing feel of Honda Repsol team's MotoGP bike RC 213V and guarantee a distinct presence to their riders on the roads."

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, goes a step further to highlight the racing DNA of the company. "Racing holds a special place in the history of Honda. We are delighted to unveil the Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio for racing enthusiasts in India," he said.

Bringing the race-themed elements to Dio is interesting because it is touted as a motoscooter by the company and isn't necessarily known for its speed capabilities. Powered by a 110cc PGM-FI HET engine with Enhanced Smart Power (ESP), it gets features like Telescopic Suspension, Engine Start/Stop Switch, Integrated Dual Function Switch, External Fuel Lid, Passing Switch and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Cut-off .

Dio Repsol Honda Edition

The Hornet 2.0 on the other hand is powered by a 184cc PGM-FI HET engine and gets Dual Petal Disc Brakes with single channel ABS.

Limited editions of both products will be available at Honda dealerships in the country starting this week.