Renon launches swappable lithium-ion battery platform 'Banner' for e-3wheelers

Gujarat-based energy storage company, Renon India, has announced its new lithium-ion battery platform ‘Banner’ for electric three-wheelers. Banner is a large capacity battery platform and built using LFP battery cells that can be utilised for electric autos, loaders and rickshaws. The company says its new batteries are compliant with the AIS-156 battery safety norms and are swappable in nature, allowing for high-density usage.

24 Nov 2022, 18:18 PM
The Renon Banner swappable battery platforms will be available from 4 kWh to 12 kWh
Speaking on the launch of the new Banner platform, Aditya Vikram, Director - Renon India, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Banner, our latest swappable battery platform for 3EVs. The world-class technology diligently used in the creation of Banner will transcend the performance of Lithium-ion batteries to the next level. Eminent features like BMS with Can 2.0, customisable Zero CapeX designs, configuration of 48V 258AH etc. were meticulously devised to impart longevity in services to the targeted 3EVs. We at Renon are thrilled and anticipate the finest of performances from Banner."

The Banner battery range is available from as small as 4 kWh to 12 kWh. Renon says the batteries come with a three-layer safety net for thermal runaway events with fuse and phase change materials. The battery pack is IP67 rated, helping it withstand harsh weather conditions and have a prolonged battery life. The range also gets features like smart BMS, CAN2.0, 3C-rated LFP cells, Analytics On for SoH estimations, Zero CapeX designs for customisations and special materials for cell breathing. 

Renon was founded in 2019 and has been a supplier for energy solutions to automotive and non-automotive players. The company launched its Groot range of lithium-ion batteries earlier this year, intended for electric two-wheelers. The company is working towards achieving a 350+ MWh manufacturing capacity as it aims to produce over 3,000 battery packs every month. The manufacturer aims to hit a 40 crore revenue by the end of the current financial year.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 18:18 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles renon lithium ion battery electric mobility
