Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Reisemoto Launches Helden Helmet Range With Ece Certification, Priced At 3,499

ReiseMoto launches Helden helmet range with ECE certification, priced at 3,499

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 19 Jun 2025, 18:22 PM
Follow us on:

The new Helden helmet range complies with ISI, DOT, and ECE (R22.05) certification, ensuring essential safety for riders looking for a full-face lid on a budget.

The Reise Helden helmet comes with ISI, DOT, and ECE 22.05 certification, offering essential safety on a budget price
View Personalised Offers on
Benelli 502 C
Check Offers

Indian motorcycle gear maker ReiseMoto has launched the new Reise Helden helmet range in the Indian market. The new Reise Helden helmet is priced at 3,499 and caters to a young customer base with its sporty and fun livery. The new Helden helmet range complies with ISI, DOT, and ECE (R22.05) certification, ensuring no compromise on safety for riders looking for a full-face lid on a budget.

Reise Helden Helmet: What’s Special?

The new Reise Helden helmet is built using an advanced polycarbonate composite shell, ensuring a higher strength-to-weight ratio. The Helden helmet comes with hypoallergenic interior padding that can be removed and washed as well. There are vents at the front and rear for optimised air flow, while the unit gets an integrated Bluetooth pocket, allowing seamless integration of communication devices. Lastly, the Helden helmet offers a 108-degree wide-angle anti-scratch visor for good peripheral vision.

Also Read : Reise Moto launches lightweight off-roading helmets in India at 7,999

The Reise Helden Helmet gets an advanced polycarbonate composite shell, air vents at the front and rear, and an integrated Bluetooth pocket

Speaking about the newest offering, Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & Managing Director, ReiseMoto, said, “At Reise, we believe safety should be a given — not a luxury. Our new helmet range brings the best-in-class aerodynamic design, for the value-seeking riders — whether commuting daily or embarking on weekend adventures — have access to a helmet they can trust. The Helden is our answer to riders who want a mix of global-grade protection with everyday practicality and premium designs."

Reise Helden Helmet: Sizes & Colours

The helmet will be available in multiple sizes - M (57-58), L (59-60), and XL (61-62). It will also get five colour options - Black/Orange, Black Matte, Black Grey, Black/Red, and Black Gloss.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Benelli 502 C
Engine Icon500.0 cc Mileage Icon26.52 kmpl
₹ 5.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Suzuki Gixxer
Engine Icon155 cc Mileage Icon38 kmpl
₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Versys 650
Engine Icon649 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 7.93 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon21.0 kmpl
₹ 7.27 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki KLX 230
Engine Icon233 cc Mileage Icon40 kmpl
₹ 3.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
KTM 390 Adventure X
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.91 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The new Reise Helden helmet will be available on the brand’s website, as well as its retail outlets across the country. The Indian manufacturer has a range of offerings under the ‘ReiseMoto’ brand name, including riding jackets, gloves, pants, and more. It is also the retailer for Acerbis riding gear in India. The new Helden range of helmets gives the brand access to the lower end of the helmet market, while it also retails Airoh helmets in India. The Helden helmet range will take on offerings from Steelbird, KYT, MT and more.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2025, 18:22 PM IST
TAGS: Reise Helden Helmet Reise Helden Helmet ReiseMoto
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS