Reise Moto launches lightweight off-roading helmets in India at 7,999

Reise Moto, a manufacturer of premium tyres and a leading name in premium motorcycle accessories and apparel, has just announced the launch of the Acerbis Profile 4 helmets in India. These helmets are claimed to be the lightest in the segment and are designed in Italy with cutting-edge technology, ergonomic design, and strict safety standards. Available in six colour options, the helmets are listed at a price tag of ₹7,999.

Over the past few years, the off-road motorcycle segment has steadily gained traction in India. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo, held in January 2025, served as a showcase for several brands and OEMs, who unveiled bikes tailor-made for rough terrain. Reise Moto aims to expand its product portfolio in line with this growing demand for going off-road. The Acerbis Profile 4 helmets are compliant with ISI, DOT, and ECE certifications, offering maximum protection and a high level of safety.

They are lightweight and offer a ventilated design to maximise comfort on long-distance trips. The helmets further feature Comfort System paddings built around the closing strap to ensure optimal fit and stability. These paddings are additionally easily removable and washable to maintain long-lasting hygiene. The Acerbis Profile 4 helmets are also equipped with standard double ring fastening for added convenience.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & Managing Director of Reise Moto said, “We are very passionate about riding and our whole goal as a company is to bring the latest global trends and technologies to the Indian riders, especially as the market in India is evolving from a pure commuting market to more and more adventure driven activities. We understand the unique needs of offroad enthusiasts and are committed to offering products, like the Acerbis Profile 4 Helmet, the lightest in this segment, to help enhance the overall riding experience. With this introduction, riders in India can now access a premium European brand that blends cutting-edge technology with uncompromising safety and comfort."

