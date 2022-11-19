HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Re Super Meteor 650 Pre Bookings Begin Exclusively At Rider Mania 2022

RE Super Meteor 650 pre-bookings begin exclusively at Rider Mania 2022

Having made its global debut at the EICMA Motorcycle Show earlier this month, Royal Enfield has now showcased the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania 2022, the brand’s annual motorcycle festival. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is undoubtedly the star attraction this year and to make things special, prospective customers can exclusively pre-book the model at the event. That said, the pre-bookings are only for attendees at Rider Mania and do not officially begin for customers at dealerships or online yet. The launch is expected to take place in January 2023.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2022, 15:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director - Royal Enfield, unveils the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania 2022 (Royal Enfield/Peter Domorak)
Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director - Royal Enfield, unveils the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania 2022 (Royal Enfield/Peter Domorak)
Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director - Royal Enfield, unveils the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania 2022 (Royal Enfield/Peter Domorak)
Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director - Royal Enfield, unveils the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania 2022

Also Read : Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things you should know

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the third offering to come out of the 650 platform after the Interceptor and Continental GT. Compared to the 650 Twins, the SM 650 is substantially heavier at 241 kg but also gets more metal components, a premium finish and even all-LED lighting. It is the most tech-friendly Royal Enfield to come out of Chennai so far. Power comes from the same 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine tuned for 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque available at 5,650 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield will offer the Super Meteor 650 in two versions - Standard and Tourer
Royal Enfield will offer the Super Meteor 650 in two versions - Standard and Tourer
Royal Enfield will offer the Super Meteor 650 in two versions - Standard and Tourer
Royal Enfield will offer the Super Meteor 650 in two versions - Standard and Tourer

Other features on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 include alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, the Tripper navigation system, USD front forks, and more. The model will be available in Standard and Tourer variant options and expect to see about seven colour options along with a vast array of accessories available. Prices for the Super Meteor 650 remain under wraps but the new RE flagship will command a premium and you can expect prices to be north of 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

That said, it will continue to be a highly accessible middleweight tourer at this price point competing with the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Benelli 502C in India. Globally, it will also take on the BSA Gold Star 650 and Honda Rebel 500 among other offerings, depending on the market.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2022, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS: royal enfield super meteor 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition sold out within 24 hours
Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition sold out within 24 hours
This electric scooter offers a top speed of 200 kmph
This electric scooter offers a top speed of 200 kmph
Made in India Mahindra XUV700 goes on sale in South Africa
Made in India Mahindra XUV700 goes on sale in South Africa
RE Super Meteor 650 pre-bookings begin exclusively at Rider Mania 2022
RE Super Meteor 650 pre-bookings begin exclusively at Rider Mania 2022
Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Which is the better commuter motorcycle for you?
Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Which is the better commuter motorcycle for you?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city