Pulsar to Dominar: Bajaj motorcycles are now available for sale on Flipkart

Bajaj Auto has tied up with e-commerced platform Flipkart to sell its range of motorcycles. The Indian two-wheeler giant is offering bikes ranging from 100cc up to 400cc, covering popular models like Pulsar, Dominar and Avenger for sale on the online shopping platform. However, Bajaj has not yet included the newly-launched Freedom 125 CNG bike on the list. People from select 25 cities across India can now purchase a Bajaj motorcycle on Flipkart. The list of cities will be expanded later.