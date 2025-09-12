Pope Leo XIV blesses a unique BMW R 18 Transcontinental for charity auction

On 3 September 2025, Pope Leo XIV received a specially customised BMW R 18 Transcontinental during a celebratory event at the Vatican. Unlike any other model in existence, this one-off motorcycle carries a mother-of-pearl white paint finish, the Vatican’s coat of arms, and, most notably, the Pope’s personal blessing and signature.

The Pope also signed the tank of the motorbike to make it official.

Who came up with the idea?

The initiative came from Thomas Draxler, founder of JESUS-BIKER, who envisioned a unique motorcycle that could be auctioned for a charitable cause. BMW Motorrad Deutschland donated the R 18 Transcontinental, while dealer BMW Motorrad Witzel handled the customisation.

How did the motorcycle reach the Vatican?

The bike began its symbolic journey on 31 August 2025 with a “Peace Ride" from Motorrad Witzel in Sennfeld to Rome. The route passed through Schaafheim, Altötting, and Verona, with accompanying church services along the way. Members of JESUS-BIKER®, BMW Motorrad, and BMW Witzel joined the ride, mostly aboard R 18 motorcycles provided by BMW Motorrad Germany.

Who presented the motorcycle to the Pope?

Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW Motorrad, and Michael Sommer, head of BMW Motorrad Germany, personally handed over the R 18 Transcontinental to Pope Leo XIV during the general audience at the Vatican. The Pontiff blessed the bike and signed it, giving the project its historic seal of approval.

What happens next?

The motorcycle will be auctioned by Missio Austria via Sotheby’s in October 2025, with all proceeds directed toward children’s aid projects in Madagascar. Before the auction, the bike will be displayed at BMW Welt in Munich from 15 September to 7 October 2025.

Markus Flasch reflected on the campaign, saying, “What initially sounded more like a crazy idea has developed into a great charity campaign. I am happy that we at BMW Motorrad can support aid projects for children in Madagascar with our R 18 Transcontinental. I would also like to thank Pope Leo XIV for taking the time to support this project."

