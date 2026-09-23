Planning to buy TVS Ronin Base+ variant? Key features explained

The TVS Ronin is one of the popular neo-retro motorcycles in India, which received a host of updates recently. TVS Motor Company recently launched the updated Ronin, which aims to strengthen its position further in the 200-250 cc segment of the Indian two-wheeler market. The motorcycle now comes with a new Base+ variant, which sits between the Base and Mid trims.

If you have been planning to buy the Base+ trim of the TVS Ronin, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the features the motorcycle offers.

Available in four variant options, the TVS Ronin motorcycle is powered by a 225.9 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine capable of churning out 20.1 bhp peak power and 19.9 Nm of maximum torque.

If you have been planning to buy the Base+ trim of the TVS Ronin, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the features the motorcycle offers.

TVS Ronin Base+: What it offers

To understand where and how the TVS Ronin's Base+ variant offers better value than the Base trim, we need to know what the entry-level variant offers. The Base trim of Ronin gets single-channel ABS along with two riding modes – Rain and Urban. Weighing 159 kg, it is 1 kg lighter than the other variants.

The features on board this variant include all-LED lighting and an asymmetric digital instrument cluster. It gets an instrument console that has all the basic features you would expect: speedometer, gear position indicator, odometer, tripmeter readings, fuel gauge, tachometer, and telltale lights.

The TVS Ronin Base+ variant comes packing all these features in the entry-level trim. Additionally, the Base+ trim gets dual-channel ABS over the standard Base and adds two new colour options. This makes the Base+ the most affordable Ronin with dual-channel ABS.

Mechanically, the Base+ variant of the TVS Ronin remains the same as the other variants, as it draws energy from the same 225.9 cc engine. The power and torque figures generated are also the same.

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