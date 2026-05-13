⁠Planning to buy Honda NX500 E-Clutch? Key 5 facts you should know

Honda has launched the updated NX500 in India, priced at ₹743,900 (ex-showroom), which now gets the two-wheeler manufacturer's E-Clutch system. With this, the Honda NX500 has become the first Honda adventure motorcycle in India to feature the E-Clutch system. Available in two colour options, namely Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White, the updated Honda NX500 E-Clutch comes with unchanged performance and underpinnings.

If you are planning to buy the Honda NX500 E-Clutch, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the five key facts that every buyer must know.

Apart from the addition of the E-Clutch technology and new colours, the adventure motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged. The updated NX500 continues to be powered by the same 471 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is capable of churning out 46.9 bhp peak power and 43 Nm of maximum torque.

If you are planning to buy the Honda NX500 E-Clutch, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the five key facts that every buyer must know.

Honda NX500 E-Clutch: Price

The Honda NX500 E-Clutch is priced at ₹743,900 (ex-showroom). This means the Honda NX500 E-Clutch costs ₹1.11 lakh more than the version with the conventional clutch. Its closest rivals are the BMW F 450 GS Trophy variant priced at ₹5.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Kawasaki Versys 650 priced at ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom). At ₹7.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the NX500 is unlikely to be considered as a value-for-money motorcycle for most buyers.

Honda NX500 E-Clutch: Colours and design

The design of the Honda NX500 E-Clutch is the same as the conventional version of the adventure motorcycle. It comes with a sleek yet eye-catching design philosophy, with a raised stance. The sleek headlamp cowl, windscreen, sculpted side profile, and alloy wheels are there. The only change is the revised colour palette. The bike is now available in two shades, which are Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White.

Honda NX500 E-Clutch: Features

The Honda NX500 E-Clutch remains simple and uncluttered in terms of features. It gets a sleek 5-inch TFT display on the instrument cluster, a basic yet built-to-last switchgear. Other key features aided by advanced technology onboard the motorcycle are dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. However, there are no riding modes or other gadgets.

Honda NX500 E-Clutch: The E-Clutch system

The E-Clutch system onboard the adventure motorcycle features electronically controlled actuators inside the clutch case. It is a compact system that engages and disengages the clutch automatically, allowing the riders to move off from a standstill and shift gears without using the clutch lever. The E-Clutch system also comes with a manual override feature, allowing the riders to operate the clutch via a lever. In a nutshell, this is a system similar to the AMT seen on cars. It is useful for riders who are new to higher-capacity motorcycles. The system adds 3 kg of weight to the bike, making its kerb weight 199 kg.

Honda NX500 E-Clutch: What powers it?

Apart from the new E-Clutch system, the Honda NX500 E-Clutch remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to draw power from the same 471 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine churning out 46.9 bhp peak power and 43 Nm of maximum torque.

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