Planning to buy a Yamaha MT 15? Here are the key genuine accessories with prices

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Yamaha MT 15 is one of the best-selling motorcycles in the Indian market. Designed following the Dark Side of Japan styling philosophy, the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is positioned in the Indian two-wheeler market's 150-160 cc segment, which is considered one of the most competitive spaces, considering high demand and a wide range of products being sold in this category.
The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes with a naked streetfighter design, posing an aggressive stance. It comes loaded with a host of advanced technology-aided features. Despite the motorcycle being an aggressive and appealing one, there are many customers who seek to add accessories to ensure the machine looks distinctive. Also, there are many accessories that enhance the practicality and utility for the riders.
If you have been planning to buy a Yamaha MT 15 or already booked one and wondering which accessories to install, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine Yamaha accessories on offer, with their pricing that you can explore.
Yamaha offers a wide range of accessories for the MT 15. Some of these accessories are focused on enhancing the visual appeal of the motorcycle, while some are inclined towards adding more practicality. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance utility. Also, there are some accessories offered by the Japanese two-wheeler giant that ensure better protection for the motorcycle.
|Yamaha MT 15: Genuine accessories and price
|Accessories
|Price
|Drive chain sprocket kit (Brass)
|₹2,400
|Mobile holder - Claw grip
|₹2,100
|Mobile holder - Water resistant
|₹1,900
|Lever guard
|₹900
|Mobile charger
|₹840
|Seat cover
|₹590
|Skid plate
|₹550
|Chain cleaner brush
|₹217
|Tank pad
|₹184
|Key ring
|₹99
|Sticker MT
|₹95
These accessories can be purchased directly from Yamaha's dedicated website. Also, interested customers can purchase these accessories from authorised Yamaha dealerships.
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