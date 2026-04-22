Planning to buy 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z? Top 4 facts you must know before booking

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z , which is the flagship model from the brand. Also, it is the most powerful motorcycle in the Bajaj Pulsar lineup. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is widely recognised as the most affordable 400 cc motorcycle in India as well. The updated iteration has further amplified the affordability by replacing the erstwhile version's 373.27 cc engine with a new 349.13 cc motor. With this engine, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has been able to avail the GST benefits applicable for the sub-350 cc engine-propelled motorcycles.

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z comes with a downsized engine to avail the GST benefits. Does the downsizing impact its performance?

Under the revised GST regime, the sub-350 cc engine-powered motorcycles are taxed at 18%, while the bigger engine-powered motorcycles are slapped with 40% GST. Bajaj Auto clearly aims to enhance the affordability of its flagship motorcycle by downsizing the engine, eventually leading to reduced pricing.

If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, here are the top four facts you must know.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: No change in nomenclature

Despite the engine replacement, the nomenclature of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z remains the same as before. Despite the engine bringing the motorcycle into the sub-350 cc segment, the flagship Pulsar continues to be christened as NS400Z, just like before.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Minimal performance impact

Despite the incorporation of a downsized engine, the performance impact on the Pulsar NS400Z is minimal. The Pulsar NS400Z used to be powered by a 373.27 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 42.4 bhp power and 35 Nm torque. Now, with the downsized 349.13 cc motor, the power output has gone down slightly by 2.4 bhp and the torque output by 1.8 Nm. The engine's stroke length has been reduced from 60 mm to 56.1 mm, while the bore size remains unchanged at 89 mm.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Price remains unchanged

This may seem a little letdown for many buyers, but the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z comes priced the same as before, despite the engine size reduction. The updated iteration of the motorcycle is priced at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Visually unchanged

The updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is visually unchanged. The updated bike remains same as the previous model, visually. It gets the same design and four colour options: Brooklyn Black, Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White, and Glossy Racing Red. The bike is built on a perimeter frame and is suspended on an inverted front fork and rear monoshock setup. It rolls on 17-inch alloys at both ends, with braking duties taken care of by a 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc setup.

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