Triumph unveils one-of-one Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition

Triumph Motorcycles is big on spawning highly exclusive special editions of its existing models, and this time around has done something even more absurd. The British marque has revealed a one -of-a-kind Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition. While it certainly may be quite a mouthful, this has been built as the Gentlefolk prize for this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and is essentially a limited edition of a limited edition model.

Based on the Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Limited Edition that was unveiled earlier this year with only 800 units on the cards, this DGR Edition takes it a step further with exclusive styling and new materials. With just one unit to be awarded through a random draw, riders must register for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2026 and unlock all four profile badges before the campaign closes.

Conditions include:

Complete the rider profile

Make a personal donation

Make a donation to a random gentlefolk to earn the ‘Pay It Forward’ badge

Raise at least USD$250

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition: One-off styling

The Speed Twin 1200 DGR Edition dons an exclusive colour scheme inspired by classic British Racing Green, combining Competition Green and Aluminium Silver body paint with Aluminium Silver wheels and a colour-coded Competition Green headlight bowl.

Said to derive style cues from original British cafe racers of the 1960s, it puts on clip-on handlebars and a new Harris Tweed bullet seat that Triumph claims is made from authenticated, handwoven fabric from the Outer Hebrides.

The clip-ons promote an aggressive riding triangle, where the rider stays low and tucked around the fuel tank. The single-seat setup with a rear cowl completes the cafe racer aesthetic. Machined bar-end mirrors reduce the silhouette to a more streamlined form, while details such as ribbed clutch and alternator badges, black head bolt covers and sculpted knee pads make it stand out.

These come alongside a 15 Years of Dapper anniversary graphic and number board, as well as a unique Certificate of Authenticity for those with the collector’s itch.

Also Read : Triumph Daytona 660 grows sportier for 2026 with new colours and updated hardware

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition: Hardware and power

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 retains the retro design but gets a new Marzochhi suspension setup, while the motor now makes 5 bhp more than its predecessor

This Speed Twin 1200 continues to derive its power from the Bonneville 1200 parallel-twin engine that roars to 8,000 rpm with a 270-degree firing order for a distinctive feel and a low-inertia crankshaft for punchy throttle response. With this, the bike churns out 105 bhp at 7,750 rpm and peak torque of 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm.

The parallel-twin powerplant remains housed within a tubular frame with steel cradles, held up by 43 mm Marzocchi USD front forks and Öhlins twin RSUs, both adjustable for pre-load, compression and rebound. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloys shod in Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres, while stopping power comes from twin 320 mm discs between Brembo Stylema M4.30 radial calipers.

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