Old vs new KTM RC200: What has changed

Alongside the new RC390, KTM has also revealed the updated 2022 RC200 for the global markets. The updated supersport motorcycle is also likely to hit the Indian shores soon. The new RC200 isn't just a minor updated version, but a next-generation model altogether.

The 2022 RC200 has evolved into a sportier and more feature-packed motorcycle. It now gets a completely different front fascia along with a revised pillion setup, and a more modern instrument cluster.

While the previous bike was offered with a twin-pod halogen headlight cluster, the updated model gets the new RC390-inspired single-pod unit. In addition, the previous meter console has been swapped with a larger LCD screen with is more modern and informative. The bike also gets a bigger fuel tank that is likely to benefit the overall range of the motorcycle.

Other key updates on the new motorcycle include updated ergonomics that are relatively easier when compared to the previous model. The bike also employs an updated chassis that now gets a bolted sub-frame instead of the welded unit. This has been carried to accommodate a new tail section.

The suspension duties on the new bike are carried by 43mm WP APEX big piston forks up front and a rear WP APEX mono-shock. For braking, a 320mm single disc sits at the front, which is backed up with a 230mm single rotor at the rear. The safety kit on the new bike includes a dual-channel ABS (Supermoto mode).

The bike has been introduced in two colour options - Black and White. Both of these options are likely to also launch in India.