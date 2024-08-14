HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ola Teases Its Upcoming Electric Bike Yet Again, One Day Before Its Unveil

Ola teases its upcoming electric bike yet again, one day before its unveil

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 17:19 PM
Follow us on:
Ola gears up to launch another product on 15th August. This time, a motorcycle which it has now teased multiple times.Another one of the brand's tease
...
The silhouette of the bike furthermore reveals details about the product.
The silhouette of the bike furthermore reveals details about the product.

Ola Electric is all set to unveil its first electric bike on 15th August, 2024. The manufacturer has buyers in anticipation as they release one trailer after the other. The manufacturer had showcased 4 versions of its bike earlier: roadster, Adventure, Cruiser and DiamondHead. All these models will have a unified platform.

According to Ola, the DiamondHead is set to redefine the concept of an electric sports bike. Out of these four, the one seen in the recent teasers is most likely the street-naked variant, the Roadster.

Ola's electric motorcycle (Roadster): Previously revealed

Ola had earlier teased photos of CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal sitting on and testing the bike himself. The image was intentionally blurred in certain areas to hide details for the launch. Later, the brand highlighted various design features of the motorcycle showcasing the front section, which accommodates the headlights, as well as the seat and the taillight.

Ola Electric also previewed the headlight of the upcoming electric motorcycle, teasing its twin-pod LED headlight and the rearview mirrors. A little while ago, Bhavish indicated that the bike will be equipped with the biggest battery providing the best range among its competitors.

Also Read : Ola's electric motorcycle teased ahead of official unveil.

Ola's electric motorcycle (Roadster): New Teaser

However, this time around the brand has showcased a video on social media which showcases a close-up of the bike's clear tail lamp. The tail-lamp is tucked well under the pillion seat and is shown getting lit up to show the red-LED brake-lamp glow in the video. At first glance, the rear LED tail lamp resembles those seen in KTM's RCs.

Ola Roadster
Ola has showcased glimpses of its product just hours before its launch
Ola Roadster
Ola has showcased glimpses of its product just hours before its launch

The second shot of the video is a silhouette of the bike, wherein the stage's backlights highlight the structure of the bike from left to right. The lights highlight drilled brake discs on the bike at the front as well as the rear. A sari guard and mono-shock suspension at the rear are also visible. The rear mudguard appears to be on that is split and a slim DRL outlining the top section of the headlamp is also showcased prominently.

The manufacturer has captioned the post saying "We’re giving you the future. Electrified. A motorcycle which is about to change the game. 🚀 Catch more of the action, this 15th August. Sankalp 2024." The text is followed by a registration link that leads to the event page wherein interested stakeholders can register themselves to attend the annual Ola event.

Also Read : Ola Electric announces ‘Sankalp 2024’, its annual event to be held on August 15

The bike releases tomorrow and a lot of the design elements of Ola's new roadster remain uncovered. However, there remain numerous unanswered questions and unresolved issues with Ola's previously launched S1 and S1 Pro scooters. Will Ola be able to fulfil deliveries of the new product in time and redeem itself from the image of its previous is a question that remains unanswered till the near future.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 17:18 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola s1 Ola s1 Pro

