Ola teases first image of its upcoming electric scooter

Ola Electric's upcoming battery-powered scooter is inching closer towards the final development and now the company has released a teaser picture of the new scooter. The two-wheeler is likely to make its debut in the Indian market in the next few months.

As the external appearance suggests, Ola's upcoming electric scooter will come based on Etergo’s Appscooter, a Netherlands-based company that was acquired by Ola previously. The scooter will have a claimed range of 240 km but the Indian-spec model is rumored to have a lower full charge range. While the technical details on the scooter are scarce at the moment, it is said to feature a removable battery set up.

(Also Read: Ola appoints Julien Geffard to lead Europe EV operations)

Ola plans to manufacture the scooter at its upcoming $330 million mega-factory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. This facility has been claimed to be the world's largest e-scooter plant. To keep the overall costs in check, Ola is designing, engineering and manufacturing its own battery pack, motor, vehicle computer and software.

The factory will sport over 3,000 robots working alongside 10,000 workers. The roof of the Ola factory will be covered with solar panels which will help the company to produce its own power.

(Also see | More pics of Ola's upcoming scooter and factory)

As per the company's plans, it hopes to manufacture 10 million vehicles annually or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by mid-2022. The scooter will also be exported abroad by the end of 2021. The factory will roll out one scooter every two seconds after the plant expands in 2022.

(Also Read: World’s largest e-scooter factory in Bengaluru aims to make EV every two seconds)

Ola Electric hopes to compete with not just local rivals Ather Energy, Hero Electric and Bajaj Auto, but also Chinese brands including Niu Technologies.