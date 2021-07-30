Ola electric scooter to 2021 RE Classic 350: Top two-wheeler launches in August

With a number of two-wheelers slated for introduction in the next few days, August 2021 is going to come out to be a major period for bike and scooter manufacturers in India. From the upcoming Ola electric scooter to the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, and many more, August is going to bring along some very momentous products, some of which are listed below:

Ola electric scooter:

The upcoming Ola electric scooter definitely deserves the leading spot in the list and why not? The battery-powered offering from Ola has managed to create a ton of buzz even before the actual price reveal. The EV maker has previously announced that it has booked over 1 lakh units of the scooter on the very first day it opened bookings for the general customers. This itself is a huge feat considering that Ola is yet to prove its mettle in the EV market.

BMW C 400 GT:

BMW Motorrad will be most likely be launching the new C 400 GT maxi-scooter in the country in August 2021. The scooter has already been officially teased a few times in the past, hinting that the official price-reveal date is near. It will come out to be a very premium offering with no direct rival in sight. Expect it to be priced somewhere around ₹5 lakh when launched.

Royal Enfield Classic 350:

The new-gen Classic 350 is said to be launching in India this August. The bike has already been spotted in a clean, uncovered avatar and most of the details have already been revealed. It will be an all-new model from the ground up and will use a new engine, frame, features and technology.

Simple One:

The upcoming Simple One electric scooter is slated for India launch on August 15. It will be a direct rival to the other battery-powered offerings such as Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Ola electric scooter.

Royal Enfield Classic Signals:

Apart from the new-gen Classic 350, Royal Enfield might also introduce the new Classic 350 Signals motorcycle in India this August. This bike was recently spotted getting tested in the country in a completely clean form during a promotional video shoot, hinting that its launch is near.

Honda Hornet 2.0 based ADV:

Though unconfirmed, the Hornet 2.0 based ADV is expected to go on sale in India next month. When launched, it will retail through Honda's RedWing line of dealerships and will be offered in the price range of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).