Ola Electric scooter S1 launched at 1 lakh: Range, features, specs revealed

Ola Electric scooter S1 has been officially launched in the country at a starting and introductory price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).

The scooter comes in two trims - S1 priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) and the S1 Pro that costs ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom). Pre-launch bookings for Ola S1 had already been opened earlier this month and the electric scooter will be delivered straight to home by Ola, minus dealer set up.

Full price list (ex-showroom, post state and FAME subsidy) of Ola Electric scooter across India:

S1 S1 Pro Delhi ₹ 85,099 ₹ 110,149 Gujarat ₹ 79,999 ₹ 109,999 Maharashtra ₹ 94,999 ₹ 124,999 Rajasthan ₹ 89,968 ₹ 119,138 All other states ₹ 99,999 ₹ 129,999

Ola S1 is the first-ever electric scooter from the cab-aggregator and will be manufactured at its facility in Tamil Nadu. Called Ola Futurefactory, the facility aims to eventually have an annual production capacity of 10 million units. It is from here that Ola looks to establish and expand its grasp over the fast increasing electric scooter space in the country.

Ola S1 electric scooter battery: The scooter packs a 3.9 kWh battery pack that supplies power to an electric motor delivering 8.5 kW peak power. The battery can be charged in just 6 hours with a 750W portable charger or it can also be charged up to 50% using an Ola Supercharger in just 18 minutes.

Ola S1 electric scooter range: The full-charge range of the Ola Electric scooter stands at 181 km. At this claimed figure, it is currently one of the longest ranged electric scooters offered in the Indian market.

Ola S1 electric scooter features: The scooter comes with a host of features to woo Indian customers. It gets a fully digital 7-inch touchscreen display with connectivity options. There is a ‘biggest in the segment’ 50-litres boot, cruise control, reverse mode, full LED lighting setup and fast charging capability available on the scooter. The scooter also gets built-in speakers and a voice command feature.

Ola S1 electric scooter ride, performance highlights: With 8.5 kW peak power on tap, the scooter is capable of doing 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds and nought to 60 kmph is achieved in 5 seconds. The top speed of the scooter has been rated at 115 kmph. In addition to that, there are three riding modes including Normal, Sport and Hyper mode.

Ola S1 electric scooter rivals: The new battery-powered scooter by Ola Electric sets sight on the rivals such as the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak Electric and the Ather 450X.

Ola S1 electric scooter colour options: The company has announced the introduction of a total of 10 colour options on the new electric scooter. Some of these colour choices include Black, White, Blue, Red, Yellow, Purple, among others.