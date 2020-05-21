Okinawa Oki100 electric bike launch details revealed

Okinawa on Thursday announced that it will be launching its first fully electric motorcycle - Oki100 in the Indian market. It said that the electric bike is slated to arrive in the third quarter of the financial year 2021-21.

The brand has highlighted that except for the battery cells, all the components on the Oki100 e-bike will be a made-in-India.

“Currently, Okinawa offers maximum localization of electric vehicles, which is 88%. With our upcoming electric bike, we are taking the localization level up to a 100 %. All the components of electric motorcycle will be manufactured and sourced from local suppliers," said Jeetender Sharma- MD, Okinawa.

The Oki100 is claimed to be capable of touching a top-speed of 100 kmph and will employ a lithium ion battery base. The company first came with a prototype of the bike at the Auto Expo 2018.

Okinawa also plans to launch a slew of fully localized electric two-wheelers in the market in future and Oki100 will the first product in this line-up. The company has said that in order to achieve its aims of fully localized products, it is investing on widening the local supplier base in the country.

"We expect this to boost local suppliers' domain and inspire all the EV startups to go 'Vocal for local'", Sharma added.

The company has also announced that it has raised its dealer margins to 11% on each sale now. It mentioned that the decision to hike the dealer margin comes in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic which poses a major challenge for the auto industry in India.