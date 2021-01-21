Okinawa Dual, India’s first customisable B2B electric scooter, launched

Okinawa on Thursday launched its B2B electric two-wheeler - Okinawa Dual. The new battery-powered scooter has been priced at ₹58,998. The company says that the Dual e-scooter has been launched to 'transform the delivery sector and enhance efficiency for businesses'. The two-wheeler comes with customisable features for the varied needs of delivery companies.

(Also Read: Okinawa, CredR partner to provide petrol-based two-wheeler exchange offer)

As per the EV maker, it is deploying the Dual scooter for last-mile logistics. It is claimed to feature 'the largest loading capacity ever' on a scooter while sporting cargo space at either end. The scooter is also offered with additional customised accessories such as delivery box, stackable crates and cold storage boxes, which add to its luggage carrying prowess.

Inside, it draws power from a 250 Watt electric motor which pushes it to a maximum speed of 25 kmph. As per Okinawa, 'the low speed keeps it outside of stipulations like registration or driver's license to use it.' The scooter is featured with a 48W 55Ah detachable battery which is capable of charging up to 80% in just 1.5 hours, while the 100% charge is attained in about 4-5 hours. The full charge range from this battery has been claimed at 130 km.

(Also Read: Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery-based products, to sell lithium-ion trims)

The new Okinawa Dual is available in two colours - Fire Red and Sunshine Yellow. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, "With our new electric two-wheeler - Okinawa Dual, we aim to electrify last-mile delivery for businesses in India. Marking our entry into the B2B EV segment, Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We are certainly optimistic to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years."