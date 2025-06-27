Top 5 most affordable scramblers in India

Scrambler motorcycles blend retro design with light off-road capability, making them a popular choice for riders seeking versatility without committing to a full-fledged ADV. With their upright ergonomics, wide handlebars, and dual-purpose tyres, these scramblers are ideal for commuting through Indian roads as well as the occasional adventure. In this guide, we take a look at the top five most affordable scrambler bikes on sale in India. Whether you're drawn to the neo-retro aesthetic, everyday rideability, or off-road performance, these bikes offer a good mix of form and function at an accessible price point:

1 Royal Enfield Scram 440: At ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Scram 440 is the most affordable scrambler bike in India. It gets powered by an upgraded 443 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. With this, the bike makes 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Scram 440’s larger displacement and an added sixth gear makes for improved highway performance. Built around a split cradle frame, the motorcycle is equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS that is switchable at the rear. The Scram 440 rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. While the base model gets wire-spoked wheels with tube-type tyres, the range-topping Force variant gets tubeless tyres on alloys.

2 Yezdi Scrambler: The Yezdi Scrambler from Classic Legends is priced at ₹2.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants with a rugged, neo-retro design. It is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 29.3 bhp and 28.2 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Scrambler is built around a double cradle frame held up by 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged twin shocks adjustable for pre-load. It rides on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel fitted with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm unit at the rear. The bike gets a negative LCD instrument cluster with multiple riding modes and a three-level ABS.

3 Honda CB350RS: The Honda CB350RS is the sportier and scrambler-styled version of the H’ness CB350. Priced from ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is powered by a 348.36 cc air-cooled engine that gets mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With this, it makes 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. This powerplant was updated in 2025 for OBD-2B compliance. The CB350RS is built around a double cradle frame with telescopic forks at the front and dual-shocks at the rear. It wears a 19-17-inch alloy wheel combo wrapped in tubeless tyres. The braking performance comes from 310 mm front and 240 mm rear discs. The motorcycle is equipped with an LED headlamp, an analogue-digital instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS as standard.

5 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is a no-frills scrambler bike based on the KTM 390 Duke and it tops this list at ₹2.97 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets driven by a 398.63 cc engine that can make 46 bhp and 9,600 rpm and 39 Nm of max torque at 7,000 rpm. There is a six-speed gearbox on duty, and the motorcycle features a bi-directional quickshifter. The Svartpilen is built around a steel trellis frame that gets suspended by WP Apex 43 mm USD forks in the front and a WP Apex rear monoshock, both adjustable. Braking duties are taken over by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual channel ABS and ByBre calipers, and these are fitted onto 17-inch spoke wheels in Pirelli tyres. Features include ride-by-wire technology, Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, and five-inch TFT cluster with two ride modes.

