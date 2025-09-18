HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Oben Electric To Open 10 New Outlets In Maharashtra By March 2026

Oben Electric to open 10 new outlets in Maharashtra by March 2026

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 18 Sept 2025, 21:59 pm
  • The new centres are intended to increase access and facilitate quicker after-sales support, an important area in the EV space where service networks tend to trail product launches.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma will be sold at the upcoming outlets alongside other models.
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma will be sold at the upcoming outlets alongside other models.
Oben Electric, the homegrown electric motorcycle maker, has said it is adding 10 new showrooms and service centres in Maharashtra this fiscal year as it aims to tap increased demand in one of India's key two-wheeler markets. The expansion comes on the back of strong traction for its latest model, the Rorr EZ Sigma, which has quickly gained favour with daily commuters.

Pune leads the charge

Four of the new outlets are already operational in Pune - at Wakad, Shivajinagar, Dhankawadi and Chinchwad, underlining the city’s early adoption of electric mobility. A fifth store has opened at Jalna Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, giving Oben a footprint beyond metro customers. The new centers are intended to increase access and facilitate quicker after-sales support, an important area in the EV space where service networks tend to trail product launches.

Service and customer trust

Every new outlet will double up as an Oben Care service centre, staffed with trained technicians for battery, motor and control unit repairs. The company says it resolves 90% of service issues within 72 hours, backed by 24/7 customer support. By integrating service into each dealership, Oben is attempting to address one of the biggest anxieties around EV adoption: long downtimes when problems occur.

Scaling beyond Maharashtra

Oben already runs 50 showrooms across India, including in Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Kochi. It plans to take this number to 150 by year-end. For the wider EV two-wheeler industry, this scale-up is another sign that startups are racing to move from niche appeal to mainstream presence.

Maharashtra, with its mix of metro and smaller cities, will serve as a crucial test case. If Oben can deliver both accessibility and reliable service here, it could set the template for its national expansion.

The Rorr EZ Sigma

The company’s growth push is being anchored by the Rorr EZ Sigma, its upgraded commuter motorcycle. Priced from 1.29 lakh, the Sigma is offered with two battery sizes (3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh) and promises up to 175 km of range. It comes with three ride modes, a top speed of 95 km/h, and Oben’s in-house LFP battery pack designed for longer life and better heat resistance.

In addition to technical features, Oben included some rider-centric features like reverse mode for congested cities, a TFT display with navigation and alerts, and a new ergonomic seat design. These minor but useful upgrades helped the Sigma attract buyers in search of dependable alternatives to petrol commuters.

First Published Date: 18 Sept 2025, 21:59 pm IST
