Numeros n–First EV scooter launched at ₹64,999
- Numeros Motors launches n–First electric two-wheeler in Bengaluru at ₹64,999, combining mid-drive power, IoT features, and India-tested durability for urban riders.
Numeros Motors has launched the n-First EV two-wheeler at ₹64,999 (ex-showroom, introductory) in India. The n-First is the second vehicle to be introduced in the two-wheeler manufacturer's lineup. The introductory pricing has been limited to the first 1,000 customers only.
Marketed under the tagline “Change Your Vibe," the n-First has been developed in collaboration with Italian design firm Wheelab. According to Numeros, the model has been designed to balance affordability, reliability, and aesthetics for daily urban commuting.
Key features and equipment
The n–First is available in three variants, namely 2.5 kW, 2.5 kW i-Max and 3.0 kW i-Max+. The top-spec 3.0 i-Max+ has been priced at ₹84,999.
The available colour options include Traffic Red and Pure White. It incorporates several features focused on stability, safety, and digital connectivity. These include:
- 16-inch wheels for improved stability compared to smaller-wheeled scooters.
- Riding modes
- Reverse assist
- Liquid immersion-cooled Li-ion batteries for better thermal management
- Ground clearance- 159mm
- IoT connectivity suite with remote locking, theft and tow alerts, geo-fencing, and ride data tracking.
- OTA (Over-the-Air) updates for software optimisation.
The electric scooter has been tested under varied conditions, including high temperatures in Jaisalmer and low temperatures in Manali, as well as in congested urban environments.
Performance and specifications
|Specification
|n–First (2.5 kWh)
|n–First (2.5 kWh i-Max)
|n–First (3.0 kWh i-Max+)
|Riding modes
|Eco, Normal
|Eco, Normal
|Eco, Normal, Sport
|Battery Type
|Li-ion Liquid immersion cooled
|Li-ion Liquid immersion cooled
|Li-ion
|Certified IDC Range
|Up to 91 km
|Up to 91 km
|Up to 109 km
|Charging Time (0–100%)
|5–6 hours
|5-6 hours
|7–8 hours
|Motor Peak Power
|1.8 kW
|1.8 kW
|2.5 kW
|Top Speed
|55 kmph
|55 kmph
|70 kmph
Tested and manufactured in India
The n–First platform has undergone on-road validation in a range of Indian environments, from extreme heat to cold weather, according to the company. The vehicle uses a mid-mounted motor with chain drive and is aimed at riders seeking higher stability and comfort for short to mid-range commutes.
Bookings and availability
Founded in 2019, Numeros Motors is building its dealer network across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thrissur, with more South Indian markets expected to follow. Bookings are open via the official manufacturer's website. The manufacturer offers a 3-year/30,000 km warranty. An extended warranty is also available for 5 years or 60,000 km.
