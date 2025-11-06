Numeros n–First EV scooter launched at 64,999

HT Auto
  • Numeros Motors launches n–First electric two-wheeler in Bengaluru at 64,999, combining mid-drive power, IoT features, and India-tested durability for urban riders.

Numeros n-First
Numeros has launched the n-First EV scooter at ₹64,999.
Numeros n-First
Numeros has launched the n-First EV scooter at ₹64,999.
Numeros Motors has launched the n-First EV two-wheeler at 64,999 (ex-showroom, introductory) in India. The n-First is the second vehicle to be introduced in the two-wheeler manufacturer's lineup. The introductory pricing has been limited to the first 1,000 customers only.

Marketed under the tagline “Change Your Vibe," the n-First has been developed in collaboration with Italian design firm Wheelab. According to Numeros, the model has been designed to balance affordability, reliability, and aesthetics for daily urban commuting.

Key features and equipment

The n–First is available in three variants, namely 2.5 kW, 2.5 kW i-Max and 3.0 kW i-Max+. The top-spec 3.0 i-Max+ has been priced at 84,999.

The available colour options include Traffic Red and Pure White. It incorporates several features focused on stability, safety, and digital connectivity. These include:

  • 16-inch wheels for improved stability compared to smaller-wheeled scooters.
  • Riding modes
  • Reverse assist
  • Liquid immersion-cooled Li-ion batteries for better thermal management
  • Ground clearance- 159mm
  • IoT connectivity suite with remote locking, theft and tow alerts, geo-fencing, and ride data tracking.
  • OTA (Over-the-Air) updates for software optimisation.

The electric scooter has been tested under varied conditions, including high temperatures in Jaisalmer and low temperatures in Manali, as well as in congested urban environments.

Performance and specifications

Specificationn–First (2.5 kWh)n–First (2.5 kWh i-Max)n–First (3.0 kWh i-Max+)
Riding modesEco, NormalEco, NormalEco, Normal, Sport
Battery TypeLi-ion Liquid immersion cooledLi-ion Liquid immersion cooledLi-ion
Certified IDC RangeUp to 91 kmUp to 91 kmUp to 109 km
Charging Time (0–100%)5–6 hours5-6 hours7–8 hours
Motor Peak Power1.8 kW1.8 kW2.5 kW
Top Speed55 kmph55 kmph70 kmph

Tested and manufactured in India

The n–First platform has undergone on-road validation in a range of Indian environments, from extreme heat to cold weather, according to the company. The vehicle uses a mid-mounted motor with chain drive and is aimed at riders seeking higher stability and comfort for short to mid-range commutes.

Bookings and availability

Founded in 2019, Numeros Motors is building its dealer network across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thrissur, with more South Indian markets expected to follow. Bookings are open via the official manufacturer's website. The manufacturer offers a 3-year/30,000 km warranty. An extended warranty is also available for 5 years or 60,000 km.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2025, 15:48 pm IST
