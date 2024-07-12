NS200 to CB200X: Here are 5 most affordable 200 cc motorcycles on sale

The Indian two-wheeler market has been growing at a steady rate with FY24 witnessing a 9.4 per cent increase in sales volume. Within this, the 200 cc motorcycle segment is booming with action with blockbuster entries from numerous brands. It is one of the busiest two-wheeler segments in the Indian automotive industry where brands can produce a broad range of products that cover every motorist’s preferences.

Lower segments focus on the basic needs of the daily commuter, and as you go higher up, bikes start leaving behind all notions of practicality and mileage. The 200 cc sphere is one of the more versatile segments, where the bikes bring a killer combination of performance and efficiency. The 200 cc class take on every shape and form - be it street-naked or modern-retro cruisers, and in this segment, more brands are willing to participate, resulting in better competition. Here are five of the most affordable 200 cc motorcycles in India.