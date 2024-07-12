NS200 to CB200X: Here are 5 most affordable 200 cc motorcycles on sale

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Indian two-wheeler market has been growing at a steady rate with FY24 witnessing a 9.4 per cent increase in sales volume. Within this, the 200 cc motorcycle segment is booming with action with blockbuster entries from numerous brands. It is one of the busiest two-wheeler segments in the Indian automotive industry where brands can produce a broad range of products that cover every motorist’s preferences.
Lower segments focus on the basic needs of the daily commuter, and as you go higher up, bikes start leaving behind all notions of practicality and mileage. The 200 cc sphere is one of the more versatile segments, where the bikes bring a killer combination of performance and efficiency. The 200 cc class take on every shape and form - be it street-naked or modern-retro cruisers, and in this segment, more brands are willing to participate, resulting in better competition. Here are five of the most affordable 200 cc motorcycles in India.
The XPulse 200T 4V is powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine. Priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike gets telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable rear monoshock. The XPulse 200T is more road-biased than its trail-friendly sibling. It features disc brakes at either end and comes with single-channel ABS. The four-valve, oil/air-cooled unit generates 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox and the motorcycle weighs 153 kg with a 13-litre fuel tank.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by a 199 cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a six-speed gearbox. The bike is priced at ₹1.58 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a digital display. The liquid-cooled unit generates 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm at 8,000 rpm, and the bike weighs 159.5 kg with a 12-litre fuel tank. The Pulsar NS200 features a perimeter frame that sits on upside-down forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear.
The TVS Ronin stands out with its modern-retro cruiser style and is offered in four variants with the range starting at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by a 225 cc engine that can generate 20.1 bhp and peak torque of 19.9 Nm. The motor is a single-cylinder, oil-cooled unit linked to a five-speed gearbox. The Ronin features an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and two ABS modes – Rain and Road. The bike’s frame sits on USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. The TVS Ronin weighs 159 kg with a 12-litre fuel tank.
Honda has put out only one variant of the CB200X and it runs on the same 184.4 cc single-cylinder unit that is in the Hornet 2.0. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and produces 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The Honda CB200X comes with a 276 mm disc brake at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Honda provides single-channel ABS with the setup. The frame is suspended by USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, and the kerb weight stands at 147 kg with a 12-litre fuel tank. The CB200X is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS sells the RTR 200 4V available in a single variant with dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine. The motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox and can churn out 20.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The bike gets disc brakes at either end and features a pre-load adjustable rear suspension. The Apache RTR 200 4V weighs 152 kg with a 12-litre fuel tank. It's priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).