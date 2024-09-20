Not dead yet! 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M unveiled globally

Having been discontinued in select markets, the Yamaha R1 has been renewed for 2025 with several upgrades. However, the litre-class motorcycle is now restricted to a track-only bike in Europe while it will be road-legal in the US. The 2025 YZF-R1 and R1M get new MotoGP-inspired aero elements, upgraded suspension components, and improved braking performance.

While the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M are road-legal in the US, they will be sold as track-only models in Europe due to their inability to meet the more stringent emissions standards.

Also Read : Yamaha R15M, MT-15 get new editions. Check details

2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M: key highlights

For 2025, Yamaha has added MotoGP-inspired carbon fibre winglets that claim to provide additional downforce and front-end grip through corners.

The 2025 R1 and R1M feature new carbon fibre winglets, which Yamaha says are inspired by the ones on their MotoGP-spec YZR-M1. The winglets provide additional downforce that increases chassis stability through hard corners and provides more front-end grip. These carbon-fibre winglets not only enhance the performance of the superbike but also add to the overall aggressiveness of the motorcycle.

The 2025 YZF-R1 is held up by inverted KYB front forks and a KYB monoshock rear suspension, both featuring 119 mm of travel. Both front and rear suspension components are fully-adjustable and are said to provide the rider with improved road feel and chassis stability. The 2025 R1M features higher-grade suspension components from Öhlins.

Also Read : Looking for bikes under ₹3 lakh that offer traction control? Search no more

Yamaha brings improved braking performance to the R1 range with Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers, paired with a Brembo master cylinder. Both the 2025 R1 and R1M are fitted with dual 320 mm hydraulic disc brakes in the front and a single 220 mm disc in the rear, with ABS all around. The bikes come equipped with a cableless ride-by-wire system and a range of IMU-powered electronic aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, and varying ride modes.

The 2025 YZF-R1 and R1M are both powered by a liquid-cooled 998 cc inline four-cylinder engine that makes 200 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The power unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a wet, multi-plate slipper and assist clutch. The engine features a crossplane crankshaft that aids in providing linear torque delivery throughout the rev range.

Available for a price tag of $18,999 (approximately ₹15.85 lakh) and $27,699 (approximately ₹23.14 lakh) respectively in the US. If Yamaha brings back the R1 range in India, it will have to be track-only models as the bikes will not be able to pass the BS6 emissions norms. Yamaha currently sells the R15 and R3 full-faired motorcycles, while rumours have been rife of the R7 making it to the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: