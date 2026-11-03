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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Norton Unveils New 454cc Urban Motorcycle, Sales To Begin In 2027

Norton unveils new 454cc urban motorcycle, sales to begin in 2027

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2026, 09:16 am
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  • Norton has unveiled a new 450cc urban motorcycle with a 454 cc single-cylinder engine, aluminium frame and modern connectivity features. Sales begin in 2027.

Norton 450 urban motorcycle
Norton has confirmed a new 454 cc urban motorcycle as part of its product expansion, with sales scheduled to begin in 2027.
Norton 450 urban motorcycle
Norton has confirmed a new 454 cc urban motorcycle as part of its product expansion, with sales scheduled to begin in 2027.
Norton 450
EMI starting at just
₹4,900/ month
Check Eligibility

Norton Motorcycles has unveiled a new 450cc urban motorcycle, expanding its product portfolio as the British brand works towards a global revival under TVS Motor Company. While the motorcycle has been showcased, its official model name remains under wraps and will be revealed at a later date. Sales are scheduled to begin in 2027.

Engine and equipment

The new Norton motorcycle is powered by a liquid-cooled, 454 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 45 Nm of torque. It gets an aluminium frame, which is intended to contribute to its handling characteristics, along with an 8-inch TFT touchscreen offering advanced connectivity features.

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The motorcycle marks Norton's entry into a new category, taking its design and engineering approach to a wider audience. Its styling follows the brand's latest design direction, with an emphasis on clean proportions, a distinctive stance and detailed surface finishes.

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman at TVS Motor Company, said, "With the Manx R, we demonstrated our reinterpretation of Norton for the modern era through uncompromising, modern design with distinctive performance. The new Norton 450 urban motorcycle carries the same approach into an entirely new category.

Norton’s global expansion

The new motorcycle joins a growing portfolio that includes the Manx, Manx R, Atlas and Atlas GT, all unveiled at EICMA 2025. Deliveries of the Manx R and Atlas have commenced in European markets, while the other two models are expected to follow.

TVS is supporting Norton's expansion through investments in its Solihull facility in the UK, which serves as a centre for motorcycle design and engineering. The effort is backed by TVS Motor's engineering centre in Italy and research and development headquarters in India. Norton is also developing a new global retail concept with Foster + Partners.

The brand currently operates more than 50 retail locations across 10 markets, including the UK, Italy, France, Germany and Spain. It is also preparing for its entry into India and the US, with the new 450cc motorcycle expected to play a role in reaching additional markets.

"Our strategy is to establish Norton as one of the most desirable names in modern motorcycling, recognised for exceptional design, engaging performance and a truly discerning ownership experience," Venu added.

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First Published Date: 03 Nov 2026, 09:16 am IST
TAGS: norton

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