Four new Norton motorcycles to break cover at EICMA 2025: This is what we expect

Norton Motorcycles is gearing up to unveil four new bikes at this year’s edition of the EICMA trade show, to be held in Milan, Italy, on November 4. This will mark the first lineup of products under the Solihull-based company’s belt since it discontinued its entire motorcycle range in September 2025 to make way for the new arrivals. Backed by over £200 million (~ ₹2,339 crore) in investment from parent company TVS, Norton is undergoing a ‘resurgence’ through a new design philosophy and reimagined brand identity.

The upcoming range will be led by the new Norton V4 superbike, which has been teased and spotted testing multiple times in the lead-up to its unveiling. This will be the company’s flagship and will spawn two variants, although not much is known about how they will be differentiated. The all-new V4 will replace the now-discontinued V4SV with a new design that moves away from the smooth, retro aesthetic to a more modern and aggressive look. The internals will likely be upgraded as well for improved performance that fares better against the Ducati Panigale V4s and the BMW S 1000 RRs.

Norton’s ADV:

Norton will also be taking the wraps off a new middleweight adventure bike as one of the four models, and it is expected to come with a parallel-twin engine. Likely to be named the Norton Atlas, we expect it to share its underpinnings with the upcoming BMW F 450 GS, another ADV also co-developed by TVS. The Atlas nameplate began in 1962 as a standard motorcycle featuring the revered Featherbed frame. Norton had unveiled a 650 cc scrambler bearing the same name, but it is not likely to bear any relation to the upcoming ADV.

What else can we expect from Norton?

The company is rather tight-lipped about its fourth model, but given Norton’s knack for retro bikes, we expect it to be a modern classic challenging the Royal Enfields. TVS recently trademarked two names in India, “Electra" and “Combat", both of which allude to older nameplates in the company’s history. The original Norton Electra was a 400 cc cruiser from the early 1960s, while the Combat was a high-performance variant of the ‘70s Norton Commando.

While nothing is officially known about these models, Norton has reportedly been working on a sub-500 cc platform for India and other developing markets. If the Electra and Combat make it to the lineup, they will likely be based on that platform and will closely rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 as well as Triumph’s 400 cc range.

