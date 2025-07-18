Copyright © HT Media Limited
Norton Motorcycles teases debut model, to be showcased on November 4

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 18 Jul 2025, 13:44 pm
  • Norton Motorcycles is set to launch a new motorcycle on November 4, 2025, as part of its revival under TVS Motor.

Norton Motorcycles has plans to launch six new motorbikes by 2028.
Norton Commando 961 Sport
Norton Motorcycles, owned by India’s TVS Motor Company, has officially teased a new motorcycle that will make its global debut on November 4, 2025. Likely, the motorbike will also be showcased at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy. This development marks the first time Norton has hinted at fresh product plans under its ongoing revival strategy.

The teaser, shared on Norton’s official Instagram handle, provides a close-up image showing the rear section of the upcoming motorcycle. The silver-painted bodywork reveals a horizontal taillamp positioned above what appear to be vent-like elements. The brand’s message, “Norton’s resurgence! A new era begins," suggests this unveiling could signify a pivotal step in its comeback story.

While the teaser does not specify which platform this motorcycle is based on, it is likely among the first models from Norton’s new platform strategy. Given TVS Motor’s intention to gradually rebuild Norton’s brand presence, the company is expected to start its India operations towards the end of this year, with flagship models like the Norton V4SV.

Also Read : TVS Motor working on new 450 cc motorcycle platform, shared with BMW and Norton

Expected Norton bikes in India

Norton Motorcycles previously confirmed plans to launch six new bikes within the next three years. In January 2025, Norton was reported to be developing two new motorcycle platforms, one expected to be between 350-450 cc, targeting markets such as India and other developing regions. The other will range from 600-650 cc, positioned as a global platform aimed at both Europe and premium international segments.

The manufacturer recently registered the ‘Electra’ nameplate, according to a recent trademark filing. The Norton Electra joins the ‘Combat’ nameplate, which the company had previously trademarked in India. Both names hint at a new range of motorcycles coming from the brand for both domestic and international markets. There’s no information on what the Electra will be. It’s worth noting that the Electra nameplate has been largely associated with the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 as a variant. What we do know is that Norton intends to compete with Royal Enfield through its modern-classic models.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2025, 13:44 pm IST
TAGS: Norton Motorcycles Norton Electra Norton Motorcycles India Norton TVS TVS Motor Company Norton V4SV Norton Combat Combat V4SV
