Norton Manx R supersports bike patented in India

Norton India has filed a design patent for its Manx R supersports bike in India. We first saw the new motorcycle at the EICMA 2025 alongside a few other new Norton models. While the launch is still not confirmed in India, the design patent means that the brand is protecting the design of the motorcycle in the Indian market.

The Manx R will be built at the brand’s new Solihull facility in the West Midlands, the model signals Norton’s return to global superbike competition after its acquisition in 2020.

Norton developed an all-new engine for the Manx R.

What will power the Norton Manx R?

Powering the Manx R is an all-new 1,200cc V4 engine developed using real-world riding data instead of chasing peak-rev performance. Engineers analysed over 30,000 km of rider telemetry to fine-tune the motor for strong, usable torque in everyday conditions, with a particular focus on the 5,000 to 10,000 rpm range. It puts out 206 hp of max power at 11,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 130 Nm at 9,000 rpm. It will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. There will be a riding modes on offer as well. They will be Rain, Road, Sport and two track modes will be there.

What are the underpinnings of the Norton Manx R?

The Manx R is built around a cast frame that prioritises real-world feel over outright racetrack stiffness. Norton claims the chassis geometry is inspired by its Isle of Man TT lineage, aiming to strike a balance between sharp precision and controlled flex for better feedback on public roads.

Suspension duties are handled by a semi-active setup co-developed with Marzocchi. The system continuously adapts damping in real time based on throttle input, braking force and lean angle. Riders can also toggle between comfort-oriented and track-focused settings on the fly.

Braking performance comes courtesy of Brembo Hypure monobloc callipers with lean-sensitive ABS. The setup is complemented by lightweight carbon BST wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 SP tyres.

What are the features of the Norton Manx R?

The Manx R is packed with a comprehensive suite of rider aids and connectivity features. It gets cornering cruise control along with lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, complemented by wheelie and rear-slide control for added stability. There is also launch control and hill-start assist to make aggressive riding and daily usability easier. A quickshifter with auto-blip enhances gear shifts, while an 8-inch TFT touchscreen with smartphone pairing manages key functions. Riders also get GoPro integration, navigation and ride data access via a dedicated app, alongside convenience features like keyless start, live tracking and a remote immobiliser.

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