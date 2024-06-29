HT Auto
No Price Drop For Street Triple R & Street Triple Rs, Clarifies Triumph

No price drop for Street Triple R & Street Triple RS, clarifies Triumph

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jun 2024, 09:06 AM
  • Triumph Street Triple R and Street Triple RS are being sold in India. We do not get the Moto2 version of the motorcycle.
2023 Triumph Street Triple R RS
The Triumph Street Triple R and RS were launched in India last year.
The Triumph Street Triple R and RS were launched in India last year.

Triumph India has addressed the recent reports that say the prices of the Street Triple R and Street Triple RS were changed. The reported price drop was due to a glitch on Triumph Motorcycle’s official website. This technical issue has since been corrected and for further details, customers can reach out to dealerships. So, the Triumph Street Triple 765 R is priced at Rs. 10.17 lakh whereas the Street Triple 765 RS costs 11.81 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Triumph said, “Ever since their launch early last year, the Triumph Street Triple R and Street Triple RS have experienced strong demand in the Indian market. The motorcycles have captivated Indian customers and the biking community with their unparalleled performance and exceptional ride quality. Their cutting-edge engineering and sleek design make them the top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts across the country."

Watch: Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Engine

Triumph has implemented numerous enhancements to the engine, including a boosted compression ratio, updated pistons, con-rods, shorter gearing, and gudgeon pins. Additionally, the exhaust system has been improved for better flow. Consequently, the Street Triple R achieves a peak power of 118 bhp at 11,500 rpm, whereas the RS and Moto2 Edition models now boast an impressive 128 bhp. The peak torque of 80 Nm is produced at 9,500 rpm.

Also Read : Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets new colour scheme. Check it out

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765: Electronics package

All the variants of the Street Triple come with a quick-shifter and cornering ABS, with traction control as standard. The new Street Triple R features four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable. The Street Triple RS and Moto2 Edition have five riding modes, adding a Track mode to the R’s four standard modes. The RS and Moto2 also come with a 5-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation.

