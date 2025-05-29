Nissan Magnite CNG launched in India: Top 5 highlights of the eco-friendly SUV

Nissan has launched the CNG version of its popular compact SUV, the Magnite, with prices starting at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike many rivals that offer factory-fitted CNG kits, the Magnite CNG comes with a dealer-level retrofitment, meaning the CNG kit is installed at authorised centres after the vehicle leaves the factory. This approach offers customers a more flexible and cost-effective way to switch to cleaner fuel, targeting eco-conscious buyers.

In the Indian market, the Magnite CNG takes on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG, Tata Punch iCNG, and Hyundai Exter CNG. All of these competitors come with factory-installed kits, while the Magnite stands out with its authorised, dealership-level installation route that lowers the initial purchase cost. The Nissan Magnite CNG is a compelling option for those looking to reduce their running costs without compromising on features or safety. With a competitive price, decent claimed mileage, and a phased rollout strategy, it presents a strong value proposition in the compact SUV segment. Check out five key highlights of the recent update brought to the SUV: