Nissan Magnite CNG launched in India: Top 5 highlights of the eco-friendly SUV

Nissan has launched the CNG version of its popular compact SUV, the Magnite, with prices starting at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike many rivals that offer factory-fitted CNG kits, the Magnite CNG comes with a dealer-level retrofitment, meaning the CNG kit is installed at authorised centres after the vehicle leaves the factory. This approach offers customers a more flexible and cost-effective way to switch to cleaner fuel, targeting eco-conscious buyers.
In the Indian market, the Magnite CNG takes on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG, Tata Punch iCNG, and Hyundai Exter CNG. All of these competitors come with factory-installed kits, while the Magnite stands out with its authorised, dealership-level installation route that lowers the initial purchase cost. The Nissan Magnite CNG is a compelling option for those looking to reduce their running costs without compromising on features or safety. With a competitive price, decent claimed mileage, and a phased rollout strategy, it presents a strong value proposition in the compact SUV segment. Check out five key highlights of the recent update brought to the SUV:
The CNG kit in the Magnite is developed, manufactured, and quality-assured by Motozen, a third-party vendor. It comes with a 12 kg single-cylinder setup and is installed at government-authorised fitment centres. Motozen provides warranty coverage on the CNG kit components, while Nissan continues to offer its standard three-year or 1 lakh km warranty on the vehicle, even with the retrofitment.
Despite being a more affordable option, the Magnite CNG continues to offer a well-equipped cabin. It features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, USB Type-C ports, and automatic climate control. On the safety front, it offers six airbags as standard, along with Vehicle Dynamic Control, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hydraulic Brake Assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a high-speed alert system.
Nissan has yet to release the official performance figures for the CNG variant. However, as with most CNG vehicles, it is expected to produce slightly lower power than its petrol counterpart. The CNG Magnite is claimed to deliver 24 km/kg in city driving and up to 30 km/kg on highways, making it a highly economical choice for daily use.
Nissan is introducing the Magnite CNG in a phased manner. In the first phase, it will be available in seven states—Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka. The company plans to expand availability to more states in the second phase.
The retrofitment kit is priced at ₹75,000 and can be added to any variant of the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol-powered Magnite. Since the base petrol version starts at ₹6.14 lakh, the CNG version begins at ₹6.89 lakh. This makes it one of the most affordable CNG-equipped SUVs in India, especially when compared to rivals with factory-fitted kits.
