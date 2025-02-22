Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ninety One Xe Series: This Electric Scooter Runs At 15 Paisa Per Km And Costs Under 30,000

Ninety One XE Series: This electric scooter runs at 15 paisa per km and costs under 30,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2025, 09:40 AM
Follow us on:
  • Ninety One introduces the XE Series, an affordable electric scooter with an 80 km range and a capped speed of 25 kmph.
The Ninety One XE Series has been priced keeping affordability in mind and is offered in two battery chemistry options.

Ninety One, a company focusing on sustainable mobility, has launched its latest electric vehicle, the XE Series. This new model emphasises affordability, efficiency, and safety, with an operating cost of less than 15 paisa per kilometre, making it a viable option for urban commuters.

Ninety One XE Series: Range

The XE Series is equipped with a battery that offers a range of over 80 km per charge with the Li-ion battery. The top speed is limited to 25 kmph aligning with the regulations for low-speed electric vehicles.

Ninety One XE Series: Safety

Designed for controlled riding, the XE Series has a capped speed of 25 kmph ensuring a safer experience, particularly for first-time riders.

Also Read : Meraki by Ninety One e-cycle, with range of 35 kms, launched at 30,000

Ninety One XE Series: Battery options

The XE Series offers two battery choices including a Lithium-ion battery that provides the electric scooter a claimed range of over 80 km per charge. The second option is a Lead Acid battery which is provided as a lower-cost alternative with a similar range. These batteries also come with a warranty, the Li-ion battery gets a 3-year warranty whereas the Lead Acid battery comes with a 1-year warranty.

Ninety One XE Series: Charging

The EV comes equipped with a 4 AMP charger with automatic cut-off feature. Charging the scooter to 100 per cent capacity takes approximately 7-8 hours (claimed). An option to fast-charge the vehicle has also been included with the scooter for convenience.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
SVITCH SVITCH XE
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹78,999
Compare View Offers
SVITCH XE Plus
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux One
BatteryCapacity Icon9.7 kWh Range Icon200 km
₹ 5.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Simple Energy Dot One
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kWh Range Icon248 km
₹ 1.66 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Ninety One Cycles launches Meraki S7 electric cycle at 34,999

Ninety One XE Series: Features

The scooter gets blacked-out alloy wheels and features a large headlamp which has been placed on the lower end of the two-wheeler fascia. The turn indicators have been placed at the top half of the vehicle at the front and at the rear integrated with the tail lamp assembly. With rear suspension, the XE Series aims to provide a stable ride on uneven road surfaces, making it suitable for city travel.

Ninety One XE Series: Pricing and availability

The XE Series is priced at 27,999 (inclusive of GST) with additional charges for shipping and handling.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2025, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: ninety one xe series ninety one xe series
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS