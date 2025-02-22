Ninety One XE Series: This electric scooter runs at 15 paisa per km and costs under 30,000

Ninety One , a company focusing on sustainable mobility, has launched its latest electric vehicle, the XE Series. This new model emphasises affordability, efficiency, and safety, with an operating cost of less than 15 paisa per kilometre, making it a viable option for urban commuters.

Ninety One XE Series: Range

The XE Series is equipped with a battery that offers a range of over 80 km per charge with the Li-ion battery. The top speed is limited to 25 kmph aligning with the regulations for low-speed electric vehicles.

Ninety One XE Series: Safety

Designed for controlled riding, the XE Series has a capped speed of 25 kmph ensuring a safer experience, particularly for first-time riders.

Ninety One XE Series: Battery options

The XE Series offers two battery choices including a Lithium-ion battery that provides the electric scooter a claimed range of over 80 km per charge. The second option is a Lead Acid battery which is provided as a lower-cost alternative with a similar range. These batteries also come with a warranty, the Li-ion battery gets a 3-year warranty whereas the Lead Acid battery comes with a 1-year warranty.

Ninety One XE Series: Charging

The EV comes equipped with a 4 AMP charger with automatic cut-off feature. Charging the scooter to 100 per cent capacity takes approximately 7-8 hours (claimed). An option to fast-charge the vehicle has also been included with the scooter for convenience.

Ninety One XE Series: Features

The scooter gets blacked-out alloy wheels and features a large headlamp which has been placed on the lower end of the two-wheeler fascia. The turn indicators have been placed at the top half of the vehicle at the front and at the rear integrated with the tail lamp assembly. With rear suspension, the XE Series aims to provide a stable ride on uneven road surfaces, making it suitable for city travel.

Ninety One XE Series: Pricing and availability

The XE Series is priced at ₹27,999 (inclusive of GST) with additional charges for shipping and handling.

