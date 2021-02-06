Next-generation KTM RC 125 spied: Key changes explained

KTM is gearing up to introduce the new generation RC sportsbike which is currently under development. The latest spyshot (above) shows the updated small-displacement sportbike which will undergo a major overhaul later this year.

Since KTM uses the same bodykit for its entire RC series - RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390, the changes brought on the new model will be reflected in the entire RC series of bikes. The new-gen RC 125 spotted in the latest spy image can be seen featuring a heavily updated exterior profile for 2021.

The new model seems to be carrying a tweaked exterior styling inspired from the original RC8 (now discontinued) superbike. The front headlamp section has grown wider replacing the earlier sleeker twin-beam LED projector lamps. At the same time, the tail section has grown sharper. The motorcycle may also employ a new frame and rear subframe which will be lighter and slimmer than the existing unit.

The bike also seems to be featuring a new fuel tank design, while the bodywork is also completely new. Cycleparts including the suspension, swingarm and brakes appear to have been carried over from the existing model.

In terms of mechanicals, expect the new RC 125 to come with the updated 125 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which in the current guise develops 14.3 bhp of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Recently, Husqvarna has also introduced its new Svartpilen 125 which is also based on the same 125 engine.

Expect the updated KTM RC series to make a global debut soon. Its India launch is expected sometime around mid-2020.