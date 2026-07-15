Next-gen KTM 790 Adventure spotted testing, gets new design and more

Austrian automaker KTM has been spied testing its new-gen 790 Adventure by Motorrad Magazin, hinting at a likely update for its middleweight adventure motorcycle. The prototype also showcased a reworked design with a slimmer profile, updated styling and a reworked front fascia. While the motorcycle is still in the testing stage, many elements of the production specification are already visible.

KTM has been spotted testing the next-generation 790 Adventure with refreshed styling, revised bodywork, a retained 799cc parallel-twin engine, upgraded hardware, and enhanced electronic features ahead of its expected global debut

Next-gen KTM 790 Adventure: Reworked Design

Most of the visual upgrades are focused on the front, with the prototype sporting a compact projector LED headlamp complemented by slim daytime running lights (DRLs), as opposed to the larger unit seen on the outgoing model. The reworked front end seems significantly slimmer and cleaner.

The prototype was also seen with a taller windscreen, which is expected to improve wind protection on long-distance touring. The company has also reworked the fuel tank and side body panels, giving the motorcycle a more aggressive and modern look. Another major change is that the new-gen 790 Adventure has been given a single-piece seat instead of the split-seat setup on the current model.

Next-gen KTM 790 Adventure: Engine and performance

The new KTM 790 Adventure is expected to retain the 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that powers the latest KTM 790 Duke. The engine is expected to produce around 93.7 bhp of maximum power and 87 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox and a bidirectional quickshifter.

Also Read : 2027 KTM 790 Duke revealed with sharper styling, revised ergonomics and new braking system

Next-gen KTM 790 Adventure: Suspension, Braking and Features

Moreover, the adventure motorcycle is expected to boast WP Apex upside-down front forks and a WP Apex rear monoshock. The latest spy photographs further reveal new WP-branded brake callipers, similar to those introduced on the updated KTM 790 Duke.

The next-generation 790 Adventure is expected to offer features, including a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, call and SMS notifications, multiple riding modes, cruise control, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and a dedicated off-road ABS mode.

Notably, the Austrian automaker is expected to discontinue the Demo Mode available on the current model, which would allow customers to access the adventure motorcycle's full suite of features without restrictions.

(Image Credit to Motorrad Magazin)

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