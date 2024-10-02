Next-gen KTM 390 Adventure R confirmed for global debut at EICMA in November

KTM AG has announced that it will showcase five new motorcycles at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in November this year. KTM is returning to EICMA after a hiatus of five years with the show previously being its preferred platform to showcase new offerings. While the brand has five new offerings planned for launch, the one that will interest Indian customers the most is the next-generation KTM 390 Adventure R, which has been confirmed for a global debut.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure R, 390 Enduro R & 390 SMC R

KTM has announced it will showcase the new 390 Adventure R, 390 Enduro R, and 390 SMC R. Furthermore, the bike maker is set to bring newer models based on the 990 and 1390 platforms. Coming to the next-gen KTM 390 Adventure, the motorcycle will come with comprehensive upgrades, going by the spy images seen previously. Expect a bigger engine, more off-road-oriented setup, and more electronics. KTM is expected to move towards a 21-inch front wheel with the new 390 ADV, which will bring more capability to the bike.

Up next, the KTM 390 Enduro will get a road-legal dual-sport setup over the traditional 390 Adventure. Expect it to be faster and lighter as well. Lastly, the new KTM 390 SMC R will be Supermoto offering with minimal bodywork to keep it light and more agile than its siblings.

Power on all three bikes will come from the 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the third-generation KTM 390 Duke that went on sale in India last year. Expect power figures to be around 45 bhp and 39 Nm, albeit with different engine maps for the three bikes. KTM will also revise the gearing differently.

The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure family will be made in India and exported overseas. Expect the new 390 ADV to arrive in early 2025 while the 390 Enduro could follow suit. It’ll need to be seen if the 390 SMC R will make it to Indian showrooms.

KTM AMT Gearbox

KTM has also announced plans to showcase the new AMT gearbox at EICMA 2024. The new AMT unit will bring the convenience of riding without the need to use the clutch lever to change gears. Yamaha showcased the tech recently as well and even equipped it on the MT-09 street naked.

Updated KTM 990 & 1390 Bikes

KTM also plans to expand the 990 family with the new 990 Duke R and 990 RC R motorcycles. Expect major upgrades to the bikes including more sophisticated suspension and brakes. There’ll be the 1390 Super Duke GT, 1390 Super Adventure S, 1390 Super Adventure S EVO and the 1390 Super Adventure R, which get the updated engine from the 1390 Super Duke R. Expect changes to the chassis on each of the machines, while KTM has confirmed it plans to debut a new 8.8-inch TFT display with a “vastly" improved UX and UI’ on the flagship range.

