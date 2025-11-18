Next-gen Ducati DesertX debuts in February 2026 with new V2 engine: Key details

The Ducati DesertX is currently the last model to be powered by the Testastretta L-twin, but that will change in early 2026 with the next generation of the ADV . Having previewed the model at EICMA 2025 under a light camo, the Italian marque has confirmed that it will launch the new version in February 2026 with the new 890 cc V2 engine alongside a range of cosmetic and chassis updates.

Category Details Market Launch May 2026 Engine 890 cc V2 IVT, 90-degree, liquid-cooled, 4-valve-per-cylinder Power Output 110 bhp @ 9,000 rpm Torque Output 92 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 (expected) Kerb Weight 206 kg (wet, no fuel) Suspension New units, revised geometry (details TBA) Swingarm Updated cast alloy swingarm Wheels 21-inch front / 18-inch rear wire-spoked Brakes Brembo hardware (disc setup TBA) Electronics / Rider Aids Cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes, power modes, cruise control, wheelie control Instrument Console New horizontal digital TFT screen Design Updates Slimmer silhouette, redesigned side fairings, slimmer tail, new exhaust Headlamp / Windscreen Twin round LED lamps, tall screen retained

Ducati’s lightest twin-cylinder motor

The biggest highlight is the new V2 IVT engine. It continues as a 90-degree, liquid-cooled unit with four valves per cylinder, but ditches the Testastretta’s desmodronic valves for conventional valve springs. Although the desmodronic system allows for higher rpms and more power, Ducati no longer homologates bikes built on its twin-cylinder platform for motorsports. As such, conventional valves with their ease of maintenance and longer service intervals make more sense.

That said, the DesertX V2 will deliver identical power figures: 110 bhp arriving earlier at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm of torque pushed back to 7,000 rpm. The new V2 is also the lightest twin-cylinder from the brand, contributing to a 4 kg overall reduction that puts the kerb weight at 206 kg (wet, no fuel). The engine is expected to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with the updated Ducati Quick Shift 2.0.

Updated chassis and hardware

The 2026 DesertX will house its 890cc V2 engine as the stressed member of the chassis, allowing for a more compact and lighter footprint

The V2 will be housed within the 2026 DesertX as the stressed member of the chassis, making way for a more compact design that can avoid using a separate trellis frame. Specifics are under wraps, but this is most likely a heavily reworked chassis with revised suspension geometry, including new suspension units and an updated cast alloy swingarm design for improved off-road dynamics. The motorcycle continues to ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels fitted with Brembo braking hardware.

Design and tech suite

The next-gen DesertX will retain its Dakar-inspired design DNA, but the overall silhouette is now slimmer. The signature round LED headlamps are retained below the tall windscreen, and the side fairings lose out on some visual heft due to the new platform’s compact footprint. The tail section has been slimmed down as well, and the bike gets a new exhaust.

The rider will be treated to a new digital console mounted horizontally, replacing the older vertical-mounted display. Ducati is expected to throw in its usual range of rider aids, including the likes of cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes and power modes, cruise control, and wheelie control, among others.

Launch and pricing

The new Ducati DesertX retains its Dakar-inspired design ethos

The 2026 Ducati DesertX with the V2 engine will be globally unveiled in February 2026 ahead of a May 2026 market launch. We expect it to launch in India, where the current-gen model remains available in three variants. Expect a slight premium over the current starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹19.60 lakh.

