New-gen TVS Jupiter to launch on August 22: What makes it so successful?

TVS Motor India is all-set to launch the new-generation Jupiter in the Indian market on 22nd August. The scooter has been a huge hit in the Indian market and is the most popular scooter after Honda Activa . So, why is the TVS Jupiter so successful in India? Today, we list the reasons.

TVS Jupiter: Updated frequently

TVS Motor Company ensured that Jupiter stayed competitive in the segment and so they kept updating the scooter frequently. They kept introducing new variants, new features and even special editions.

TVS Jupiter: Feature loaded

TVS is known to offer a lot of features with their products and the Jupiter is no different. It gets Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port for charging mobile devices, a digital instrument cluster, an external fuel filler cap and a huge under-seat storage that can even store a helmet. There is also a utility box, hooks an LED headlamp, economoter, an all-in-one lock, a parking brake and an anti-skid seat

TVS Jupiter: Refined and fuel-efficient engine

The engine of the Jupiter is quite refined and does the city duties smoothly. There are no vibrations at city speeds which makes it a breeze for riding. The engine is also quite fuel-efficient as it is able to deliver more than 45 kmpl in certain conditions.

TVS Jupiter: Comfortable

TVS Jupiter is designed ergonomically. The seat height is low, there is a lot of legroom for the rider and the seat is quite comfortable as well. Then there is the suspension setup which is tuned for city riding.

TVS Jupiter: Ease of maintenance and reliable

TVS Jupiter has proven to be reliable in the long run. There have been no major breakdowns of the scooter, and even if something goes wrong, the spare parts are usuallyquite affordable. What further helps the product is the expansive service network.

