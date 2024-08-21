New-gen TVS Jupiter 110 to be launched in India tomorrow: Price Expectation

The new-gen TVS Jupiter 110 is all set to go on sale tomorrow, August 22, 2024. The company dropped multiple teasers this week hinting at what to expect from the comprehensively updated model. The teaser reveals a new fascia on the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 including an LED DRL strip with integrated turn indicators. The model will also get a host of feature upgrades bringing it up to speed with newer ICE and electric scooters on sale.

The TVS Jupiter 110 first went on sale in 2013 and is the second-bestselling scooter in the country after the Honda Activa. While the model has been largely the same since its original launch, the company has introduced timely updates including new colour options, a retro-styled Classic variant, as well as a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

The new-gen TVS Jupiter 110 will get a complete revamp over the outgoing model taking the fight to the segment leader, Honda Activa 110

New Jupiter 110: Price Expectation

The current TVS Jupiter 110 range starts from ₹73,340, going up ₹90,573 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect prices to see a marginal increment with the new model priced from around ₹74,000-75,000 (ex-showroom) onwards. More information on the new Jupiter 110 will be available tomorrow. We have ridden the scooter and our review will be out on August 24, 2024.

New TVS Jupiter 110: What to expect?

The new Jupiter 110 will come with a host of new features according to the latest teaser on social media. This includes a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, music controls, geofencing, geotagging and more. The model will also come with a front fuel filler cap, like the Jupiter 125, a mobile charger and the IntelliGo automatic start/stop system for improved fuel economy.

The TVS Jupiter 110 has been on sale since 2013 and is the second bestselling scooter in India

The fuel tank is likely to move under the floorboard, like the Jupiter 125, liberating the extra under-seat storage space. The company also promises that the boot should be able to accommodate two half-face helmets with ease.

TVS Jupiter 110 Specifications

Power is expected to come from the familiar 109.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 7.77 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The unit is likely to get tweaks for better performance and fuel efficiency and will continue to be paired with a CVT automatic.

