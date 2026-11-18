Triumph has launched the new-generation Street Triple 798 RS in India at a starting price of ₹14.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest-generation iteration of the popular middleweight roadster now comes with a host of upgrades over its predecessor. These updates come in the form of a redesigned chassis, upgraded suspension setup, revised powertrain, and a more advanced electronics package. The new Triumph Street Triple 798 RS comes with a larger engine and weighs less than the outgoing model. The new-generation Triumph Street Triple 798 RS replaced the familiar 765 cc formula with an engine developed using Triumph's experience in Moto2 racing.

2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Design

The 2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS comes with revamped bodywork and a new lighting setup. The motorcycle sports perimeter-style LED units replacing the twin bug-eye headlights with a central beam. The overall silhouette remains recognisable, but the updated bodywork gives it a different appearance.

It gets a new aluminium perimeter frame, a fabricated aluminium rear subframe and a revised twin-sided aluminium swingarm. The steering geometry has also changed. The motorcycle retains an 836 mm seat height and a 15-litre fuel tank. It weighs 183 kg, which makes the new model 5 kg lighter than the outgoing Street Triple 765 RS.

2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Brake and suspension

For braking duty, the motorcycle gets twin 310 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema four-piston radial monoblock callipers and a Brembo MCS master cylinder. The rear gets a 220 mm disc with a single-piston calliper. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.

The suspension setup comprises fully adjustable 41 mm Showa Big Piston upside-down front forks with 120 mm of travel. At the rear, it gets an Ohlins STX46 monoshock with a revised linkage arrangement and 130 mm of travel.

2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Features

The updated motorcycle sports a 7-inch colour TFT touchscreen, replacing the smaller 5-inch unit on the outgoing model. It gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with voice control functionality. It also comes with USB-C charging, adjustable cruise control, adaptive cornering lights and illuminated switchgear. The new Triumph Street Triple 798 RS gets seven riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Track, Eco, and two customisable modes.

Other features include optimised cornering ABS, cornering traction control, front wheel lift control, adjustable engine braking control and rear wheel slide management.

2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: Powertrain

The new Street Triple 798 RS is powered by a 798 cc, liquid-cooled, inline three-cylinder engine that generates 133 bhp peak power at 11,500 rpm and 86 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. This new engine delivers an additional 4.5 bhp and 6 Nm of torque than the old unit. Triumph claims a 10% improvement in torque delivery across the rev range. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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