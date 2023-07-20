Copyright © HT Media Limited
New Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Be Launched On 30th August: Details

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to be launched on 30th August: Details

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new generation of the Bullet 350 on the 30th of August in the Indian market. Several test mules of the new-gen Bullet have already been spotted several times on the roads. It will be based on the J-platform which is already being used on the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 20 Jul 2023, 17:01 PM
A test mule of new-gen Bullet 350 (YouTube/Bullet Guru)
First Published Date: 20 Jul 2023, 17:01 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Bullet 350
