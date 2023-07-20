New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to be launched on 30th August: Details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new generation of the Bullet 350 on the 30th of August in the Indian market. Several test mules of the new-gen Bullet have already been spotted several times on the roads. It will be based on the J-platform which is already being used on the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350.