New-gen KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Adventure X specifications revealed

Three months after its global debut and nearly two months after its India debut, KTM has finally announced specifications for the new-generation 390 Adventure range. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure lineup will be available globally in three variants - X, S, and R. The 390 Adventure X is the more road-biased option, while the 390 Adventure S gets more off-road capability. The new 390 Adventure R is the more hardcore off-road-ready variant. India will get the 390 ADV X and S trims, while the R will be reserved for international markets.

KTM 390 Adventure Design

The new KTM 390 Adventure gets a dual-projector headlamp unit with LED DRLs, a new beak-style front mudguard, and a sharply styled front cowl. KTM says the overall design and graphics are inspired by the brand’s Dakar rally bikes with a more top-heavy bodywork. The 390 Adventure R comes equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with tubeless Mitas Enduro Trail dual-purpose tyres, whereas the 390 Adventure X uses 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels with more road-biased tyres. The India-bound 390 Adventure S was showcased at India Bike Week 2024 with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in Apollo Tramplr tyres.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure R gets the new 399 cc motor with a completely new steel trellis frame. The motor produces 44 bhp and 39 Nm

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Engine

Powering the new KTM 390 Adventure lineup is the latest 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the new 390 Duke. The motor develops 44 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The unit also comes with an assist and slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter. KTM says the gearbox has been optimised for easier shifting in the fifth and sixth gears. The bike maker claims a fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl on the 390 Adventure range.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X is more road-biased with cast alloy wheels and also gets fewer features missing out on cruise control, cornering traction control and ABS, and more

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Suspension & Brakes

The new KTM 390 Adventure is underpinned by a new steel trellis frame and a different subframe that’s more rigid than its predecessor. The 390 Adventure R gets a fully adjustable suspension with 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front while the rear gets a monoshock unit, both of which offer 230 mm of travel. The 390 Adventure X uses the same suspension setup but gets lesser travel at 200 mm on either end. Braking performance comes from 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear discs with ByBre radial calipers.

The 390 Adventure R gets a taller seat height at 875 mm and a higher ground clearance at 272 mm over the X variant

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Ground Clearance & Seat Height

The 390 Adventure R sits taller with a seat height of 870 mm and a ground clearance of 272 mm. The 390 Adventure X sits lower at 825 mm, while the ground clearance measures 232 mm. Both versions offer a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres and a dry weight of 165 kg, while the kerb weight stands at 183 kg.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Features

On the feature front, the new 390 Adventure range is heavily equipped and comes with a 5-inch TFT digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity across all variants. The bike also gets cruise control, cornering traction control, cornering ABS, ride modes - Street, Rain, and Off-road, and a dedicated Off-road ABS mode. The 390 Adventure X is the more base version and misses out on most features including cruise control, cornering traction control, ride modes or cornering ABS. The X retains off-road ABS. The new 390 Adventure range is also equipped with adjustable foot pegs with two positions - standing or seated - for enhanced comfort.

KTM previously announced that it plans to introduce the new 390 Adventure range in India in January. While the specifications are finally out, the bike has been launched in the UK first carrying a price tag of 5,399 Pounds (approx. ₹5.8 lakh) for the X variant, going up to 6,699 Pounds (approx. ₹7.2 lakh) for the R variant. Deliveries in the UK will commence from March this year. India prices, however, should be much lower with the motorcycle being locally manufactured here. We expect prices to be announced in the following days while deliveries should commence only later in the year.

