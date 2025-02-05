HT Auto
New-gen KTM 390 Adventure launched in India, prices start at 2.91 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2025, 18:41 PM
The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure is built on a completely new platform and is now more purpose-built than its predecessor while packing a more pow
KTM 390 adventure
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure arrives with a completely new look and feel and is now purpose-built for touring and off-roading
The new-generation KTM 390 ADVenture has been launched in India finally bringing the all-new offering to the market. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure arrives in two variants - X and Adventure. Prices start at 2.9 lakh, going up to 3.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new 390 Adventure is built on a completely new platform and is now more purpose-built than its predecessor while packing a more powerful engine.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Specifications

The latest-gen KTM 390 Adventure looks completely different from its predecessor. The bike is underpinned by a new steel-trellis frame with a new rear subframe. The bike uses 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and an offset-mounted monoshock at the rear. Both are fully adjustable. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels wrapped in Apollo Tramplr dual-purpose tyres. The 390 Adventure X has 17-inch alloy wheels and is built for touring.

Also Read : 2025 KTM 125 Enduro R unveiled globally. Will it come to India?

Powering the new KTM 390 Adventure is the 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor shared with the third-generation 390 Duke. The engine produces 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets an assist & slipper clutch and a quickshifter.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Features

Compared to the older model, the new 390 ADV is slimmer but with a larger bodywork. The overall proportions are much more generous and the bike is more accommodating for taller riders. The overall design looks more Dakar-inspired. The bike gets a taller windscreen and vertically stacked dual LED projector lamps.

Also Read : KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Which ADV should you buy?

The 2025 390 Adventure is loaded to the gills on the feature front and gets full-LED lighting with LED DRLs, a 5-inch TFT screen, traction control, dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, cornering ABS, and more as standard. The bike comes with three riding modes - Street, Rain and Off-Road.

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure will be competing against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, BMW G 310 GS, and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2025, 18:41 PM IST
