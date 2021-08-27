New-gen Classic 350 to updated Apache RR310: Top imminent bike launches in India

New-gen Classic 350 to updated Apache RR310: Top imminent bike launches in India2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2021, 05:03 PM IST
From Royal Enfield new-gen Classic 350 to the updated TVS Apache RR310, here's a list of top motorcycles headed for launch in India in the next few days.
- Yamaha Motor India is likely to launch the new YZF-R15 M in India in September.
The Indian two-wheeler market has witnessed some very major product launches in August'21 such as the Ola S1 electric scooter, Honda CB200X and more.
Even earlier on Friday, Indian Motorcycle introduced its updated 2022 Chief range of motorcycles, but there is still a number of bikes that are set to arrive in the country in the next few weeks.
Some major two-wheeler brands such as Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield and Yamaha Motor India have mapped out plans for their new offerings in the country.
Here's a list of all the motorcycles that are likely to launch in India very soon.
Royal Enfield Classic 350: The Chennai-based motorcycle maker is all-geared up to finally introduce the upcoming new-gen Classic 350 in the Indian market on September 1st. It will come out be a whole new motorcycle from the ground up, comprising a new engine, frame, and updated features/technology.
Triumph Speed Twin: The new Speed Twin will be launched in the Indian market on August 31st. The pre-bookings of the new Speed Twin have already commenced and it can be reserved at the company's official website or at the authorised dealerships. The 2021 Speed Twin will bring forward updates in the form of new features and colour options.
Yamaha R15 M: Undoubtedly one of the most-awaited motorcycles on the list is the new higher-spec version of Yamaha's affordable supersport offering - YZF-R15 M. The same was also spotted in a fully undisguised form recently, hinting that the official launch date could be somewhere in the next few weeks. Albeit, it is yet to be officially confirmed. (More details here)
2021 TVS Apache RR310: TVS Motor Company will launch the newly updated RR310 motorcycle on August 30th. The bike was previously slated for launch earlier this year but the outbreak of the Covid-19's second wave threw a wrench in its launch plans. More details on TVS' new bike will roll out later this month.
Bajaj Pulsar 250 twins: Bajaj Auto was recently spotted getting its new Pulsar 250 range tested on the public roads. The mules were seen smartly sitting under thick sheets of camouflage hiding away all the details. But, nonetheless, expect an all-new design, engine, transmission on the motorcycles. Essentially, completely new products altogether.
Ducati SuperSport 950 BS 6: The new SuperSport 950 BS 6 was very recently teased by the Italian premium bike maker, hinting that the bike is likely headed for an imminent launch in the Indian market. Expect Ducati India to roll out its price announcement sometime in September this year. (More details here)