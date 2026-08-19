New-gen Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 125 to launch on August 24

Bajaj Auto is set to introduce the next-generation Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 in India on August 24. The two motorcycles are expected to bring a substantial update to the popular Pulsar range, with changes extending beyond styling to the platform, chassis, engine and onboard technology.

The new Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 have already started reaching dealerships, giving us an early look at the motorcycles ahead of their official debut. While the overall silhouette remains recognisable as a Pulsar, the new models feature a sharper and more contemporary design.

The motorcycles get a larger headlamp cowl, a more muscular-looking fuel tank and a slimmer tail section. The styling retains the familiar Pulsar identity while giving both motorcycles a more modern appearance.

New platform and chassis

The biggest change is expected to be underneath the updated bodywork. The new-generation Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 are based on a new platform and feature a revised frame. The suspension setup comprises a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Braking hardware includes a front disc and a rear drum, although exact specifications could vary depending on the variant. There will be a single-channel anti-lock braking system on offer.

New engines for both motorcycles

Bajaj is also expected to introduce all-new engines with the next-generation Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150. Details of the power and torque outputs have not yet been revealed.

The Pulsar 150 is expected to get an oil-cooling system, which should help with thermal management, particularly under sustained riding conditions. More details about the engines, including their displacement, output figures and transmission specifications, are likely to be announced at the launch.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS review: More performance, more technology

More features expected

The new Pulsars are also set to receive a significant technology upgrade. Higher-spec versions of both motorcycles are expected to feature a colour TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. We recently experienced this TFT cluster on the Pulsar N160 SS and while it looked pretty, there was quite a lot of lag which ruined the experience.

This would give the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 a more premium equipment list than their predecessors and bring them closer to newer motorcycles in their respective segments.

Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 price and rivals

Bajaj Auto is expected to position the new Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 competitively in the Indian market. The final prices will be announced at the launch on August 24.

The Pulsar 125 will continue to compete in the 125cc commuter motorcycle space, while the Pulsar 150 will take on motorcycles in the 150cc segment. With the new platform, engines, styling and technology, the upcoming models are expected to give Bajaj's long-running Pulsar range a significant refresh.

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