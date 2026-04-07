New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23

Yezdi Motorcycles has dropped a new cryptic teaser across its social media channels, possibly hinting at the updated Yezdi Scrambler . The Classic Legends-owned brand currently sells three motorcycles on our shores, of which the updated Yezdi Adventure and Roadster are already on sale. This leaves out the Scrambler, which is next in line to receive a model year update. As per the teaser, the motorcycle will officially break cover on April 23.

While the brand remains tight-lipped on the specifics, the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler will follow in the footsteps of its stablemates and receive comprehensive updates. Test mules of the updated Scrambler were spied in 2025 and suggest mechanical changes aimed at improving performance and rideability, as well as new features and revised styling.

The bike should receive a new LED headlamp and taillamp, alongside revised indicators for a sleeker look and new colour options to refresh its appeal. Although the silhouette remains largely unchanged, a closer look reveals a new engine cover with a bronze finish, replacing the boxy, black cover seen on the current model. Elsewhere, we can spot new pillion footpeg brackets and a new split pillion grabrail instead of the current single-piece unit.

Another crucial change that is visible to the naked eye is the new single-sided exhaust that replaces the twin-pipe design on the current-gen Scrambler. This will ensure substantial weight savings and is likely to shave off around 15 kg from the overall kerb weight.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: New engine

The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models

The 2026 Scrambler will carry over the updated Alpha2 engine that also powers the new Roadster and Adventure from the Yezdi catalogue. The 334 cc single-cylinder engine carries new internal components and churns out 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque. That being said, the Scrambler’s power unit is expected to be tuned as the most aggressive variant out of the lineup and is likely to feature a revised sprocket setup for improved acceleration.

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2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Updated hardware

The current Scrambler is built around a double cradle frame with 41 mm telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin RSUs with adjustable pre-load. The bike comes riding on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel fitted with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, complemented by dual-channel ABS. The upcoming version is likely to carry over the same hardware components but is expected to feature some tweaks to enhance riding comfort. The current Scrambler was criticised for its stiff suspension setup, which Yezdi is likely to act on with a softer ride for the new model.

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