⁠New Yezdi Roadster to be launched on August 12

Yezdi Motorcycles is gearing up to launch the updated Roadster in the country on August 12, 2025. The Yezdi Roadster is expected to get a comprehensive update for the new model year, sporting styling changes, improved build quality, and a revamped engine. Notably, Yezdi is expected to bring the same updates to the Scrambler, which could also go on sale the same day.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: What To Expect?

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is expected to arrive with improved build quality, something we saw the company address on its existing model range across Jawa and Yezdi models. The improvements on the Jawa 300 and the new Yezdi Adventure are likely to translate to the Roadster as well. Expect to see subtle changes like new LED turn indicators, an LED headlamp, and new paint options as well. This will be the most comprehensive change on the Roadster range since it first arrived in 2022.

The new Yezdi Roadster is expected to get its most significant update yet since it first hit the market in 2022

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Expected Powertrain

Power on the new Yezdi Roadster is expected to come from the updated Alpha 2 engine shared with the Adventure. The 334 cc liquid-cooled motor produces 29.6 bhp and 29.9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. You can expect identical numbers on the Roadster. We could see the bike maker bringing even more improvements to the engine with the latest update. The cycle parts could be revised, but expect the model to get telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking power will come from discs at either end with dual-channel ABS.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Expected Prices & Rivals

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is likely to arrive with a marginal price hike, given the extensive changes. The current lineup is priced from ₹2.10 lakh, going up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new offering will take on rivals like the Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Triumph Speed 400, and more.

