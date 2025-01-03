New Year bonanza offer: Kawasaki announces benefits up to 45,000

Kawasaki has announced benefits of up to ₹45,000 on its offerings including the Z900 , the Ninja 650 , the Versys 650 , the Ninja 300 and the Ninja 500 as part of its ‘New Year, New Beginnings’ campaign. The offers start from January 1st, 2025 and will remain valid until January 31st, 2025 or until stocks last.

The discounts range from ₹15,000 all the way up to ₹45,000 on the above-mentioned bikes within Kawasaki India’s portfolio. If you're looking to upgrade to a bigger bike, buy your first Sportbike or even looking to add a new Japanese motorbike to your collection then this may be the perfect time to do so. Below is a breakdown of the discounts being offered on each bike:

Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is one of the most affordable sports bike offered by the Japanese bikemaker. The entry-level motorcycle is being offered at a discount of ₹30,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹3.43 lakh. It gets a liquid-cooled 296 cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Ninja 300 makes 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 sports bike is offered in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and is getting a discount of ₹15,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹5.24 lakh. The offers last till January 31st or until stocks last. The Ninja 500 has a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which churns out 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission is a six-speed with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Kawasaki Ninja 650

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is getting a discount of ₹45,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹7.16 lakh. This bike gets the most discount out of Kawasaki India’s portfolio. It is available in only one colour option and gets a 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-disc clutch. This engine pumps out 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm.

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is an adventure tourer and is being offered with a discount of ₹30,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹7.77 lakh. This motorbike is available in two colour options and features a 649 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-disc clutch. This unit is the same one which was offered in its previous-gen model and it makes 65.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Kawasaki Z900

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is being offered with a discount of ₹40,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹9.29 lakh. At the heart of the Z900 is a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. It produces 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and a torque output of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. It is available in two shades including a Metallic Spark Blue and a Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

