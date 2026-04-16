New Yamaha Fascino launched; Prices start from 76,500

Yamaha Motor India has introduced an updated version of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid in India. The most visible change comes at the back, where the tail section has been completely reworked. This update includes a redesigned taillight unit along with refreshed turn indicators, giving the scooter a slightly sharper look. Apart from this cosmetic update, the rest of the scooter remains unchanged.

2026 Yamaha Fascino: Engine Specifications

Mechanically, the Fascino continues with the same 125cc Blue Core Hybrid engine. This air-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke SOHC 2-valve unit. Yamaha’s hybrid system, which integrates a Smart Motor Generator (SMG), has features like silent start and stop-start functionality (SSS), along with a power assist function which pitches in during initial acceleration, climbing inclines, and carrying additional load.

2026 Yamaha Fascino: Hardware

The scooter retains its hardware and feature set. It comes equipped with telescopic front suspension, a side-stand engine cut-off system, and a 21-litre under-seat storage compartment. In terms of dimensions, the overall length stands at 1780 mm, which contributes to its compact and easy-to-handle nature in urban environments.

2026 Yamaha Fascino - Rear Section

2026 Yamaha Fascino: Features

The higher-spec Fascino S variant adds a colour TFT instrument cluster, offering connectivity features such as turn-by-turn navigation and an Answer Back function.

Yamaha continues to position the Fascino as a unisex scooter, offering it in multiple colour options across variants.

2026 Yamaha Fascino: Prices

Fascino Drum – ₹76,500

Colours: Vivid Red, Metallic Black, Metallic White

Fascino Disc – ₹88,000

Colours: Cool Blue Metallic, Metallic Light Green, Dark Matte Blue

Fascino S – ₹95,200

Colours: Matte Grey, Matte Black

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